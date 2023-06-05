X
Personalized Contact Posters Are Coming To Your iPhone in iOS 17

Callers can set photos, emoji and typography to represent themselves.

screenshot-2023-06-05-at-10-19-42-am.png

New contact posters are coming to iOS 17.

 CNET screenshot

You'll soon be able to dress up your iPhone calls with a customized image that shows up on the receiver's screen when you place a call, Apple said during Monday's Apple's WWDC keynote. The feature is called personalized contact posters and is part of iOS 17, Apple's next major update for the iPhone. It allows callers to customize how they're represented when placing a call. 

Contact posters can use photos or emoji, paired with typography. The images show up not only in phone calls, but as part of the phone user's contact card, creating a consistent look.

Users can choose their own image, font and color, customizing their contact poster much as they might their phone lockscreen, the company said.

