Apple Finally Lets You Type What You Ducking Mean on iOS 17

Your iPhone keyboard can learn curse words now.
Apple tends to autocorrect swear words, making it difficult to express yourself sometimes when you're sending a text message or leaving a comment on your iPhone or iPad. At WWDC 2023 on Monday, Apple announced iOS 17, and unveiled an improved and more sophisticated autocorrect feature -- which finally makes cussing easier.
Don't miss: Apple WWDC 2023 Live Blog
"And in those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it too," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior VP of Software Engineering, during today's WWDC keynote.
The iPhone's keyboard on iOS 17 leverages a transformer model, which OpenAI (the company behind ChatGPT) uses in their own language models, to learn from what you type in order to better predict what you might say next, whether it's a name, phrase or curse word.
If you're not happy with a correction, you tap the underlined word to see what you originally typed and quickly go back to it.
At Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, the tech company showcases its latest software and hardware developments. At WWDC 2023 this week, Apple used its annual showcase to not only unveil iOS 17 but also show off iPadOS 17, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and MacOS Sonoma.
iOS 17 is expected to be available as a public beta sometime in July, with the general release to come out in September alongside the rumored iPhone 15 series.
Looking to upgrade to iOS 17 but don't have a compatible device? Check out the best iPhone you can buy in 2023. And here are the best MacBook deals.