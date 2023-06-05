Apple Finally Lets You Type What You Ducking Mean on iOS 17

Apple tends to autocorrect swear words, making it difficult to express yourself sometimes when you're sending a text message or leaving a comment on your iPhone or iPad. At WWDC 2023 on Monday, Apple announced iOS 17, and unveiled an improved and more sophisticated autocorrect feature -- which finally makes cussing easier.

Don't miss: Apple WWDC 2023 Live Blog

"And in those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it too," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior VP of Software Engineering, during today's WWDC keynote.

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

Watch this: Apple Reveals iOS 17 16:43

The iPhone's keyboard on iOS 17 leverages a transformer model, which OpenAI (the company behind ChatGPT) uses in their own language models, to learn from what you type in order to better predict what you might say next, whether it's a name, phrase or curse word.

If you're not happy with a correction, you tap the underlined word to see what you originally typed and quickly go back to it.

At Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, the tech company showcases its latest software and hardware developments. At WWDC 2023 this week, Apple used its annual showcase to not only unveil iOS 17 but also show off iPadOS 17, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and MacOS Sonoma.

iOS 17 is expected to be available as a public beta sometime in July, with the general release to come out in September alongside the rumored iPhone 15 series.

Looking to upgrade to iOS 17 but don't have a compatible device? Check out the best iPhone you can buy in 2023. And here are the best MacBook deals.