OnlyFans CEO on why site is banning porn: 'The short answer is banks'

After facing criticism over the app's recent move to prohibit sexually explicit content starting in October, OnlyFans CEO Tim Stokely pointed the finger at banks for the policy change.

In an interview with the Financial Times published on Tuesday, Stokely singled out a handful of banks for "unfair" treatment, saying they made it "difficult to pay our creators."

"The change in policy, we had no choice - the short answer is banks," Stokely told the outlet about the move to ban pornography from OnlyFans.

The ban came just days after OnlyFans kicked off a promotional push for its nude-less app. The site has been gearing up to capture a market beyond its established base of pornography seekers, and to position itself as another online gig-economy platform for content creators, akin to Patreon.