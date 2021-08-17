OnlyFans kicks off promotional push for a nude-less app

It's been around since January but OnlyFans' slightly toned-down app, OFTV, is only just now getting a promotional push from its parent company. Spurring on the new momentum, OnlyFans is gearing up to capture a market beyond its established base of pornography seekers and to position itself as another online gig-economy platform for content creators, akin to Patreon.

OFTV

As a marketing vehicle for OnlyFans primary app, OFTV offers content free of charge to viewers and won't be monetized. OnlyFans CEO Tim Stokely kicked off the OFTV push on Sunday, re-iterating OFTV's no-nudes policy and touting the app's 800-plus bank of videos.

"Because it's not being monetized and there's no direct impact on creators' earnings, we are able to be in the app store," he told Bloomberg. "It's a wider audience, and perhaps a slightly different audience."

While it's true that you won't see full-body nudes on OFTV, the app still toes the line with content like a Coffee and Cleavage podcast positioned beside other celebrity-appearance videos.

OFTV is available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Its privacy policy, detailing which details of your social media information OFTV will have access to, is available on its site.