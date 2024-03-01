Nobody Wants Phone Calls From Twitter. Here's How to Turn Them Off

X, formerly known as Twitter, has just launched audio and video calls for all users. Because why not.

Audio and video calling, which you'll find on plenty of other popular social media services, including Instagram and Facebook, has been around on X as well, but it was exclusively for those who paid for a premium subscription. Now calls are available to everyone, whether you pay or not.

And while there's interest in using X for making calls, not everyone wants audio and video calling.

As of right now, audio and video calling is slowly rolling out to nonpremium X users, but if it is available for you to use already, you should know that it's on by default, which means anyone you follow could potentially call you up. At any time. If that's a worry for you, you need to know how to disable the feature.

I'll show you how to easily turn off audio and video calls on X, so that no one can call you through the social media platform. Here's what you need to know. For more, here are five reasons you should unplug from social media and everything you need to know to create better TikTok videos. And if you're tired of the service, here's how you can delete your X account for good.

Watch this: How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account 05:03

How to disable audio and video calling on X

If audio and video calling is available on your X account, you can easily disable the feature from your settings. In the X app, go to your direct messages and then hit the gear icon on the top-right, which will take you to settings for your messages. Now toggle off Enable audio and video calling to prevent anyone from calling you.

Turn off X's audio and video calls. X/Screen shot by Clifford Colby/CNET

If for some reason you do want to audio and video calling enabled but want it to be more restrictive, you can keep Enable audio and video calling toggled on, uncheck the box for People you follow and instead check the box for People in your address book, so that only people you know IRL can call you on X.

For more, here's how to untag yourself from any X conversation.