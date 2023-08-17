No, Your Screen Isn't Dirty, That's Just the New X App Logo

If you've looked at the app logo for X, formerly Twitter, on your phone recently, you may've thought your screen was dirty. I know I did. But after trying to clean my screen more times than I'd like to admit, it appears that's just how the new app tile looks. Unkempt and unwell.

The new logo is just one of a handful of new changes, like the subscription program and the new verification system, that Elon Musk has brought to the platform since purchasing it in 2022. And this isn't the first time the app logo has changed since the purchase.

On July 23, Musk posted on the platform that Twitter's bird logo would soon vanish.

The bird logo was replaced with a simple white x, from the font Special Alphabets 4, on a black background. And now it appears the logo's black background has some white streaks in it, which can resemble smudges or maybe scratches on your device's screen.

It's unclear if this will be the permanent app logo. X didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

