NHL Playoffs 2024: Schedule, Matchups, TV Times, How to Watch Without Cable

The NBA play-in and playoffs may have already begun, but for hockey fans, the fun starts on Saturday. This weekend brings the first batch of action for the NHL playoffs, with 16 teams fighting for the chance to hoist one of sports' greatest trophies in June.

Like the NBA, games for this year's Stanley Cup playoffs will be split between the Turner and Disney networks (TNT, TBS, ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2). Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action with or without cable.

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Boston Bruins in the first round of the NHL playoffs. Mike Carlson/Getty Images

What is the playoff schedule?

Here's the schedule for the next few days of NHL action (all times ET).

Saturday, April 20

Islanders vs. Hurricanes, 5 p.m. on TBS

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins, 8 p.m. on TBS

Sunday, April 21

Lightning vs. Panthers, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN

Capitals vs. Rangers, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Avalanche vs. Jets, 7 p.m. on ESPN 2

Predators vs. Canucks 10 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, April 22

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins, 7 p.m. on ESPN (Game 2)

Islanders vs. Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN 2 (Game 2)

Golden Knights vs. Stars, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Kings vs. Oilers, 10 p.m. on ESPN 2

What does the NHL playoff bracket look like?

The New York Rangers earned the top spot in the East with 114 points, while the Dallas Stars claimed the West's first seed with 113 points. Here's what the matchups look like for the 2024 NHL playoffs.

How to watch the NHL playoffs

With the first batch of first-round games airing on TBS, ESPN and ESPN 2, you can watch the NHL playoffs with a cable subscription or a live TV streaming service. Four of the five major services (all but Fubo) offer both channels. You can also watch the TBS games with Max.

The rest of the playoffs will be shown on ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS and TNT.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.