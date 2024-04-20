X
NHL Playoffs 2024: Schedule, Matchups, TV Times, How to Watch Without Cable

The quest for Lord Stanley's Cup begins on Saturday.

The NBA play-in and playoffs may have already begun, but for hockey fans, the fun starts on Saturday. This weekend brings the first batch of action for the NHL playoffs, with 16 teams fighting for the chance to hoist one of sports' greatest trophies in June. 

Like the NBA, games for this year's Stanley Cup playoffs will be split between the Turner and Disney networks (TNT, TBS, ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2). Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action with or without cable.  

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Boston Bruins in the first round of the NHL playoffs. 

 Mike Carlson/Getty Images

What is the playoff schedule?

Here's the schedule for the next few days of NHL action (all times ET). 

Saturday, April 20 

  • Islanders vs. Hurricanes, 5 p.m. on TBS
  • Maple Leafs vs. Bruins, 8 p.m. on TBS

Sunday, April 21

  • Lightning vs. Panthers, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN
  • Capitals vs. Rangers, 3 p.m. on ESPN
  • Avalanche vs. Jets, 7 p.m. on ESPN 2
  • Predators vs. Canucks 10 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, April 22

  • Maple Leafs vs. Bruins, 7 p.m. on ESPN (Game 2)
  • Islanders vs. Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN 2 (Game 2)
  • Golden Knights vs. Stars, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
  • Kings vs. Oilers, 10 p.m. on ESPN 2

What does the NHL playoff bracket look like?

The New York Rangers earned the top spot in the East with 114 points, while the Dallas Stars claimed the West's first seed with 113 points. Here's what the matchups look like for the 2024 NHL playoffs.

How to watch the NHL playoffs

With the first batch of first-round games airing on TBS, ESPN and ESPN 2, you can watch the NHL playoffs with a cable subscription or a live TV streaming service. Four of the five major services (all but Fubo) offer both channels. You can also watch the TBS games with Max.

The rest of the playoffs will be shown on ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS and TNT.
Sling

Sling TV

Carries TBS, TNT, ESPN and ESPN 2 for $40 per month

Sling TV's $40-per-month Orange plan includes TBS, TNT, ESPN and ESPN 2, but you'll need the combined Orange-and-Blue plan for $55 a month to get both ESPN and ABC for the rest of the playoffs. You'll also need to live in one of the few markets where Sling offers ABC.

Read our Sling TV review.

See at Sling TV
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Carries ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS and TNT for $73 per month

YouTube TV costs $73 per month and includes all the channels you'll need for the NHL playoffs. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to confirm which local networks are available in your area.

Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, TNT for $77 per month

Hulu with Live TV costs $77 per month and includes all the channels you'll need for the playoffs. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to confirm which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu + Live TV
Directv stream

DirecTV Stream

Carries ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, TNT for $80 per month

DirecTV Stream's basic $80-per-month plan includes all the channels you'll need. You can use its channel lookup tool to confirm that ABC is available where you live. 

Read our DirecTV Stream review.

See at DirecTV Stream
Max/Warner Bros. Discovery

Max

TBS and TNT games for $10 per month

The ad-supported plan for Max costs $10 per month and will show the games that air on TBS and TNT. With just Max, however, you'll miss games on ESPN and ABC.

Live sports on Max will soon require the $10-per-month B/R Sports add-on, but you won't need to shell out for it just yet. Warner Bros. Discovery is delaying charging customers for the add-on for now and includes it in the standard subscription.

Read our Max review.

See at Max

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

