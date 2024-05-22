NHL Playoffs 2024: How to Watch Rangers vs. Panthers, Stars vs. Oilers

Four teams remain in the hunt for the Stanley Cup in the 2024 NHL Playoffs. The Eastern Conference finals between the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers begin tonight at Madison Square Garden. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ESPN. The Western Conference finals get underway on Thursday night with the Dallas Stars hosting the Edmonton Oilers, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT) on TNT.

Here's everything you need to know to watch tonight's game and the rest of the NHL playoffs, with or without cable.

The New York Rangers will face the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference finals, which begin on Wednesday night on ESPN. Josh Lavallee/NHLI/Getty Images)

How to watch the NHL playoffs

The Eastern Conference finals will air on ESPN and ABC, and the Western Conference finals will air on TNT. You can watch the games with a cable subscription or a live TV streaming service. Four of the five major services (all but Fubo, which lacks TNT) offer the five channels needed to watch every NHL playoff game. You can also stream the TNT games with Max and the ESPN/ABC games with ESPN Plus.

Looking ahead, the Stanley Cup Final will air on ABC.

What is the NHL playoff schedule?

Here's the schedule for tonight and through the rest of the week (all times ET):

Wednesday, May 22

Game 1: Panthers vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, May 23

Game 1: Oilers vs. Stars, 8:30 p.m. on TNT

Friday, May 24

Game 2: Panthers vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. on ESPN



Saturday, May 25

Game 2: Oilers vs. Stars, 8 p.m. on TNT

Sunday, May 26

Game 3: Rangers vs. Panthers, 3 p.m. on ABC

Monday, May 27

Game 3: Stars vs. Oilers, 8:30 p.m. on TNT

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.