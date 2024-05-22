NHL Playoffs 2024: How to Watch Rangers vs. Panthers, Stars vs. Oilers
The quest for Lord Stanley's Cup continues this week with the start of the Conference finals, and you don't need cable to watch.
Four teams remain in the hunt for the Stanley Cup in the 2024 NHL Playoffs. The Eastern Conference finals between the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers begin tonight at Madison Square Garden. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ESPN. The Western Conference finals get underway on Thursday night with the Dallas Stars hosting the Edmonton Oilers, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT) on TNT.
Here's everything you need to know to watch tonight's game and the rest of the NHL playoffs, with or without cable.
How to watch the NHL playoffs
The Eastern Conference finals will air on ESPN and ABC, and the Western Conference finals will air on TNT. You can watch the games with a cable subscription or a live TV streaming service. Four of the five major services (all but Fubo, which lacks TNT) offer the five channels needed to watch every NHL playoff game. You can also stream the TNT games with Max and the ESPN/ABC games with ESPN Plus.
Looking ahead, the Stanley Cup Final will air on ABC.
What is the NHL playoff schedule?
Here's the schedule for tonight and through the rest of the week (all times ET):
Wednesday, May 22
- Game 1: Panthers vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. on ESPN
Thursday, May 23
- Game 1: Oilers vs. Stars, 8:30 p.m. on TNT
Friday, May 24
- Game 2: Panthers vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday, May 25
- Game 2: Oilers vs. Stars, 8 p.m. on TNT
Sunday, May 26
- Game 3: Rangers vs. Panthers, 3 p.m. on ABC
Monday, May 27
- Game 3: Stars vs. Oilers, 8:30 p.m. on TNT
Sling TV's $40-per-month Orange plan includes TNT and ESPN, but you'll need the combined Orange-and-Blue plan for $55 a month to get both ESPN and ABC for the rest of the playoffs. You'll also need to live in one of the few markets where Sling offers ABC.
YouTube TV costs $73 per month and includes all the channels you'll need for the NHL playoffs. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to confirm which local networks are available in your area.
Hulu with Live TV costs $77 per month and includes all the channels you'll need for the playoffs. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to confirm which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.
DirecTV Stream's basic $80-per-month plan includes all the channels you'll need. You can use its channel lookup tool to confirm that ABC is available where you live.
The ad-supported plan for Max costs $10 per month and will show the games that air on TNT. With just Max, you'll miss games on ESPN and ABC.
Live sports on Max will soon require the $10-per-month B/R Sports add-on, but you won't need to shell out for it just yet. Warner Bros. Discovery is delaying charging customers for the add-on for now and includes it in the standard subscription.
ESPN Plus runs $11 per month and will have the Eastern Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final games that air on either ESPN or ABC.
You will not get the games that air on TNT or stream on Max, however.
All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.