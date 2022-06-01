NHL Playoffs 2022: Livestream Rangers vs. Lightning in the Eastern Conference Finals Tonight on ESPN

Four teams are left in the chase for the 2022 Stanley Cup. The Edmonton Oilers, led by the superstar tandem of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, face Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche, who went 1-0 up in the Western Conference finals last night. Meanwhile in the East, the New York Rangers battle the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are looking to become the first team to win three consecutive championships since the New York Islanders won four straight in the early 1980s.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ESPN.

This year, the Western Conference finals are on TNT, while the Eastern Conference finals air on ESPN. With live TV streaming services, cord-cutters can watch live TV without a cable subscription. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch or stream the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

NHL Playoffs FAQ

What's the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs' conference finals schedule? Here's the schedule for today and tomorrow. See NHL.com for the full schedule. Wednesday, June 1 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers, Game 1, 8 p.m ET (5 p.m. PT) on ESPN Thursday, June 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche, Game 2, 8 p.m ET (5 p.m. PT) on TNT (Avalanche lead 1-0)

Which channels are broadcasting playoff games? The NHL conference finals are airing on ESPN and TNT in the US. The Stanley Cup Finals will air on ESPN and ABC in the US and on Sportsnet in Canada.

How can I stream the games on my phone? If you have a live TV streaming service (like Sling TV, YouTube TV or one of the ones below), you can use its app. If you have cable or satellite, you can use your provider's app or one of the following (after logging in with your cable provider's credentials): For TNT games, you will need the Watch TNT app. Click on the "person" icon in the lower right and sign in under the section "Sign in with your TV provider."

app. Click on the "person" icon in the lower right and sign in under the section "Sign in with your TV provider." For ESPN and ABC games, use the ESPN app. Click the gear icon in the upper right and then select "Manage TV provider." In all cases, you will need to have a TV package that includes ABC, ESPN and TNT to be able to watch NHL playoff games using these apps.

How to watch, livestream the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

As these games all air nationally, the best way to catch all the hockey action live, without cable, is with a live TV streaming service.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and offers all the channels you'll need for playoffs.

Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS and TNT. While Sling lacks access to ABC, you can watch those games using the simulcast stream available on ESPN3.

DirecTV Stream's cheapest, $70-a-month Plus package includes ESPN, ABC and TNT.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and carries ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC, TBS and TNT.

FuboTV costs $70 per month and includes ABC and ESPN, but not TNT or TBS.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime, and all require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.