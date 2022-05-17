NHL Playoffs 2022: How to Watch Rangers vs. Hurricanes, Oilers vs. Flames Tonight on ESPN

After a wild first round with five series-deciding game sevens, the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is underway. It takes 16 total wins for a team to hoist the Cup, and the eight remaining teams are a quarter of the way there.

Tonight's contests feature Game 1 of the Rangers taking on the Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), followed by the opening game of the matchup between the Oilers and the Flames at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT). Both games will air on ESPN.

The Florida Panthers captured the best record in the NHL, as well as the Eastern Conference, and beat the eighth-seed Washington Capitals in six games. They will now meet the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning, who defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games in the first round. The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins in the first round and will now face the New York Rangers in round two.

In the West, Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche swept the Nashville Predators, and will play against the St. Louis Blues in round two. Meanwhile, two Canadian teams -- the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers -- are set to meet in the second round of what is being dubbed "The Battle for Alberta."

Will the Tampa Bay Lightning make it three championships in a row? Will preseason Cup favorites Colorado Avalanche steamroll through the competition? Can superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl propel Edmonton into a deep playoff run?

This year, playoff games are being spread out among ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, TNT and TBS. With live TV streaming services, cord-cutters can watch live TV without a cable subscription. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch or stream the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Read more: MLB Streaming 2022: How to Watch Your Baseball Team Live This Season

Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

NHL Playoffs FAQ

What's the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs' second-round schedule? Here's the schedule for today and tomorrow. See NHL.com for the full schedule. Wednesday, May 18 New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, Game 1, 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) on ESPN

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames, Game 1, 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN Thursday, May 19 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers, Game 2, 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) on TNT (Tampa Bay leads 1-0)

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche, Game 2, 9:30 p.m ET (6:30 p.m. PT) on TNT (Colorado leads 1-0)

What does the full bracket look like?



THE SECOND ROUND MATCHUPS OF THE #StanleyCup PLAYOFFS ARE LOCKED IN. 🔒



How's your #NHLBracket looking? pic.twitter.com/eVsetNmcPp — NHL (@NHL) May 16, 2022

Which channels are broadcasting playoff games? The NHL playoffs are airing on a collection of networks in the US, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS and TNT. The Stanley Cup Finals will air on ESPN in the US and on Sportsnet in Canada.

How can I stream the games on my phone? If you have a live TV streaming service (like Sling TV, YouTube TV or one of the ones below), you can use its app. If you have cable or satellite, you can use your provider's app or one of the following (after logging in with your cable provider's credentials): For TNT games, you will need the Watch TNT app. Click on the "person" icon in the lower right and sign in under the section "Sign in with your TV provider."

app. Click on the "person" icon in the lower right and sign in under the section "Sign in with your TV provider." For ESPN and ABC games, use the ESPN app. Click the gear icon in the upper right and then select "Manage TV provider." In all cases, you will need to have a TV package that includes ABC, ESPN and TNT to be able to watch NHL playoff games using these apps.

How to watch, livestream the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

As these games all air nationally, the best way to catch all the hockey action live, without cable, is with a live TV streaming service.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and offers all the channels you'll need for playoffs.

Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS and TNT. While Sling lacks access to ABC, you can watch those games using the simulcast stream available on ESPN3.

DirecTV Stream's cheapest, $70-a-month Plus package includes ESPN, ABC and TNT.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and carries ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC, TBS and TNT.

FuboTV costs $70 per month and includes ABC and ESPN, but not TNT or TBS.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime, and all require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.