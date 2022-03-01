Uber's New Explore Feature Will Help You Book Entertainment

Uber

People can now book dinner reservations, buy tickets to events and get offers on rides using the new in-app Uber Explore feature, the ride-hailing giant said Tuesday.

The feature will make suggestions based on your use of the Uber and Uber Eats apps, with categories including food and drink, art and culture, music and shows and nightlife.

When you go to the Explore tab in the Uber app, you can browse "experiences," purchase tickets to events directly from the app and get a ride to the event by clicking the "ride there now" option.

Uber will also offer up to of 15% off rides (up to $10) based on what's popular in your area.

The feature went live Tuesday in 14 US cities including Atlanta, Chicago, New Orleans, New York and San Francisco, as well as in Mexico City.