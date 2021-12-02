Uber brings audio recordings, more safety features to US

James Martin/CNET

Uber on Thursday unveiled three new safety features it rolling out for the ride-hailing app. The company will now remind riders to buckle up, check in when rides take unexpected routes or have unexpected stops and allow drivers and riders to record the audio of their trips.

Uber has allowed audio recording in 12 countries in Latin America and is piloting the feature in three American cities: Louisville, Kentucky; Kansas City, Missouri; and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. Riders will be alerted when drivers might be recording them, the company said in a blog post.

Uber didn't immediately respond to request for additional comment.

More to come.