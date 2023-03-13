Netflix Tops Streaming Services at Oscars but Doesn't Have Night's Biggest Winner

This year's Academy Awards left streaming services wanting more. Unlike last year, when Apple's movie CODA won Best Picture, streaming services were left largely on the sidelines during Sunday's ceremony.

Netflix captured six Oscars, while Apple managed just one. The biggest winner of the evening, Everything Everywhere All At Once, wasn't affiliated with a streaming service and had a traditional theatrical release.

Netflix's All Quiet On The Western Front picked up four Oscars, but fell short in the Best Picture category. The German film pulled out a surprise victory at the British BAFTA's last month and it seemed like there was an outside chance that the war movie could snag a Best Picture upset. Instead, the film won for Best Original Score, Best International Feature Film, Best Production Design and Best Cinematography. Netflix film Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio also won for Best Animated Feature, while The Elephant Whisperers won for Best Documentary Short.

Apple snagged just two nominations in 2023 -- one for Best Supporting Actor for Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway and one for Best Animated Short Film for The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse brought home Apple's lone win of 2023.

Everything Everywhere All At Once took home seven awards, including three out of the four acting awards, Best Director and Best Picture. The film premiered at South by Southwest in March of 2022 and was released in theaters the following month by A24. It was rereleased in July and then again in January 2023 for Oscar season. It's currently streaming on Showtime.