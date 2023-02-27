The Oscars 2023: Nominations, When the Show Takes Place, How to Watch

The 2023 Oscars are on the horizon, set to take place on Sunday, March 12.

At this year's show, absurdist comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once leads nominations with 11. German anti-war epic All Quiet on the Western Front, tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin, biopic Elvis and Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans aren't far behind.

The gold statues are (hopefully) in a safe pair of hands with Jimmy Kimmel on hosting duties for the third time. Here's everything else you need to know to tune into the 95th Academy Awards, honoring films released in 2022.

When the Oscars 2023 take place

The 2023 Oscars take place Sunday, March 12 from 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

In other time zones:

Australia: Monday, March 13 from 11 a.m AEDT.

UK: Monday, March 13 from 1 a.m GMT.

How to watch the Oscars

The Oscars will be televised on ABC. If you've cut the cord (a cheaper option with major perks), you can livestream ABC on YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV.

You can also stream the show live via abc.com or the ABC app.

Oscars nominations

Everything Everywhere All at Once is the frontrunner, with 11 nominations. These include best picture, director, actress (for Michelle Yeoh), actor (Ke Huy Qyuan), supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu) and more.

Here's the full list of nominations:

Best picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Elvis

Tár

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best director

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best animated feature film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best international feature film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best original song

Applause from Tell It like a Woman

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu from RRR

This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best original score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg

Tár, Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Best adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson

Living, Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Women Talking, Sarah Polley

Best costume design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best makeup and hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best production design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best film editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best documentary feature film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best documentary short film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best live-action short film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best animated short film