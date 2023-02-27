The Oscars 2023: Nominations, When the Show Takes Place, How to Watch

The 2023 Oscars are on the horizon, set to take place on Sunday, March 12.
At this year's show, absurdist comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once leads nominations with 11. German anti-war epic All Quiet on the Western Front, tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin, biopic Elvis and Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans aren't far behind.
The gold statues are (hopefully) in a safe pair of hands with Jimmy Kimmel on hosting duties for the third time. Here's everything else you need to know to tune into the 95th Academy Awards, honoring films released in 2022.
When the Oscars 2023 take place
The 2023 Oscars take place Sunday, March 12 from 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
In other time zones:
- Australia: Monday, March 13 from 11 a.m AEDT.
- UK: Monday, March 13 from 1 a.m GMT.
How to watch the Oscars
The Oscars will be televised on ABC. If you've cut the cord (a cheaper option with major perks), you can livestream ABC on YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV.
You can also stream the show live via abc.com or the ABC app.
Oscars nominations
Everything Everywhere All at Once is the frontrunner, with 11 nominations. These include best picture, director, actress (for Michelle Yeoh), actor (Ke Huy Qyuan), supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu) and more.
Here's the full list of nominations:
Best picture
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Elvis
- Tár
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Fabelmans
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Best actor
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Best actress
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best supporting actor
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best supporting actress
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best director
- Todd Field, Tár
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best animated feature film
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Best international feature film
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- EO (Poland)
- The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Best original song
- Applause from Tell It like a Woman
- Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu from RRR
- This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best original score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Best sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best visual effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best original screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg
- Tár, Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund
Best adapted screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson
- Living, Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Maverick, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
- Women Talking, Sarah Polley
Best costume design
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best makeup and hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Best production design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Best film editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Best documentary feature film
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Best documentary short film
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Best live-action short film
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Best animated short film
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It