Netflix Set to Release 40 More Games in 2023

Netflix is doubling down on its expansion into gaming. The streaming company said on Monday that it will add 40 more games to its platform this year and is working with partners to produce 30 more. Additionally, Netflix has 16 new games in production at its in-house game studio.

Netflix said it'll release new games every month in 2023, including an exclusive game from Ubisoft -- Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace -- set to debut on April 18.

A large part of the company's gaming strategy focuses on developing games based on popular Netflix shows. Too Hot to Handle: Love is A Game, based on Netflix's unscripted dating show of the same name, is already available on the service. Netflix is planning to add yet another Too Hot to Handle title later this year.

"The opportunity to expand the worlds of Netflix films and series through games is incredibly exciting to us," the company wrote in a press release.

Netflix's foray into gaming began in 2021 and steadily expanded last year. The company now has 55 games across a variety of genres.

You can access its games by launching Netflix on your iPhone, iPad or Android device and searching for mobile games. Clicking on a game will give you its information. Pressing the Get Game button will launch the app store, where it will be available to download onto your device. All games are included with any Netflix membership.