Netflix Might Let You Preview an Upcoming Show or Movie, Report Says
The "Preview Club" expansion is slated for early next year, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Marcos Cabello
You might be chosen to preview a Netflix show like Wednesday.
Netflix
Netflix is planning to expand its "Preview Club," a group of subscribers that preview select shows or films before they officially appear on the Netflix's catalogue. It'll increase the previewer base to tens of thousands of users around the world early next year, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
The company declined to comment on the report.
More to come.
