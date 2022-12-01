Deals Under $25 Spotify Wrapped Apple's 2022 App Store Awards Neuralink Brain Chips: Watch Today Kindle Scribe Review World Cup: How to Stream '1899': Burning Questions Immunity Supplements for Winter
Tech Services & Software

Netflix Might Let You Preview an Upcoming Show or Movie, Report Says

The "Preview Club" expansion is slated for early next year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Marcos Cabello headshot
Marcos Cabello
Two students including Wednesday Addams standing out in the woods
You might be chosen to preview a Netflix show like Wednesday.
Netflix

Netflix is planning to expand its "Preview Club," a group of subscribers that preview select shows or films before they officially appear on the Netflix's catalogue. It'll increase the previewer base to tens of thousands of users around the world early next year, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. 

The company declined to comment on the report.

More to come.

