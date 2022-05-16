Netflix Is Considering Live Streaming, Report Says

Netflix may be adding live streaming to its repertoire. The streaming giant is exploring the option for unscripted shows and stand-up comedy specials, according to a Friday report from Deadline.

Deadline speculated that Netflix could use livestream support to air live reunion specials for shows like Selling Sunset and allow for live voting in competition-based shows.

Netflix may also use live streaming for comedy specials. The company recently held Netflix Is a Joke Fest, its first in-person comedy festival, in Los Angeles, California. The eleven-day event featured around 300 comedians, including Ali Wong, Dave Chappelle, Larry David and Pete Davidson.

Some of the shows from that event are set to be available Netflix soon, but the live streaming feature could allow people to watch events like this from home in the future.

Disney Plus, one of Netflix's competitors, announced that its first live show, Dancing with the Stars, will premiere this fall.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.