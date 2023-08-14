X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept

Netflix Games on TVs, PCs and Mac: What to Know

The new feature will let some users play Netflix games on select TVs.

image-from-ios-1
image-from-ios-1
Katelyn Chedraoui Editorial Intern
Katelyn is an editorial intern with the CNET Money team covering personal finance, investing and financial literacy. She is finishing her undergraduate degree in media and journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she also works to promote local journalism sustainability. She believes in the transformative power of digital platforms to increase accessibility to information and the even-more transformative power of a good cup of coffee.
See full bio
Katelyn Chedraoui
netflix logo
Netflix

Canadian and UK users may be able to play Netflix games on certain TVs, and in the coming weeks, on their PCs and Macs, the streaming giant announced Monday.

Launched in 2021, Netflix games were only available to play on mobile devices until now. There will be two games that are part of this rollout: Oxenfree from Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a gem-mining arcade game.

The expansion of Netflix games to TVs will have you use your phone as a controller, meaning you won’t have to purchase additional equipment. When it’s available on computers, you’ll be able to play with your keyboard and mouse.

The limited beta testing of the new formats means that only some Netflix subscribers will be able to start playing Netflix games on places other than their phones. According to Netflix’s VP of Games Mike Verdu, the process is “meant to test our game streaming technology and controller, and to improve the member experience over time.”

For now, the devices that are partnered for this rollout include:

For more, check out the newest Netflix games, including how to play Cut the Rope and The Queen’s Gambit Chess, along with our official Netflix review and the best TV of 2023.

Services and Software Guides

VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software