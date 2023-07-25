X
Netflix Games: These Titles Arrived in July

Here’s how you can access these games and more with a Netflix subscription.

zach-mcauliffe
zach-mcauliffe
Zachary McAuliffe Staff writer
Zach began writing for CNET in November, 2021 after writing for a broadcast news station in his hometown, Cincinnati, for five years. You can usually find him reading and drinking coffee or watching a TV series with his wife and their dog.
Expertise Web hosting, operating systems, applications and software Credentials
  • Apple software beta tester, "Helps make our computers and phones work!" - Zach's grandparents
See full bio
Zachary McAuliffe
Netflix's new gaming UI displayed on several Android devices

You can access Netflix games on iOS and Android devices.

 Netflix

Netflix, a CNET Editors' Choice Award pick, is virtually synonymous with streaming TV shows and movies. But on top of streaming shows like Black Mirror and Stranger Things, your subscription also gives you access to a library of mobile games you can play on your iOS or Android device

Netflix adds titles every month. Here are the games that arrived in July.

Games released in July

How to play Netflix games

Here's how you can access games in Netflix's library.

1. Download the Netflix app onto your iPhone, iPad or Android device.
2. Open the Netflix app and sign into your account.
3. Scroll down your homepage until you see the Mobile Games carousel.
4. Tap into a game to learn more about it.
5. Tap Get Game to download a game you're interested in. 

An additional pop-up from either Apple's App Store or the Google Play store will open asking if you want to download the game. After you've confirmed that action, the game will start downloading on your device like other apps.

