Netflix Considers Livestreaming

Netflix may add livestreaming to its repertoire. The streaming giant is exploring an option for unscripted shows and stand-up comedy specials, according to Deadline.

Deadline reported Friday that Netflix could use livestream support to air live reunion specials for shows like Selling Sunset and allow for live voting in competition-based shows.

Netflix may also use livestreaming for comedy specials. The company recently hosted Netflix Is a Joke Fest, its first in-person comedy festival, in Los Angeles. The 11-day event that ended May 8 featured around 300 comedians, including Ali Wong, Dave Chappelle, Larry David and Pete Davidson.

Some of the shows from the festival will stream on Netflix, but a livestreaming feature could allow people to watch events like this from home.

Disney Plus, one of Netflix's competitors, announced that the long-running ABC show Dancing with the Stars is switching to Disney Plus this fall. It will be Disney Plus' first live show.

Netflix declined to comment.