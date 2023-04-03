NCAA Championship 2023: How to Livestream UConn vs. San Diego State Tonight

No. 5 seed San Diego State knocked off No. 9 Florida Atlanta at the buzzer, and No. 4 UConn cruised by No. 5 Miami in the semifinals on Saturday to set up tonight's national championship matchup between the Aztecs and Huskies. UConn has looked dominant all tournament, winning each of its games by double digits. Perhaps SDSU, in its first title game, has the defense to slow down the talented Huskies, who are led by Adama Sanogo in the middle and the stellar shooting of Jordan Hawkins.

UConn and San Diego State tip off tonight at Houston's NRG Stadium at 9:20 p.m. ET (6:20 p.m. PT) on CBS and Paramount Plus. Here's everything you need to know to watch and livestream the national championship game on Monday night.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

What does the March Madness bracket look like now? Your bracket is certainly busted at this point, but if you want to see how the tournament has played out, the full, updated bracket can be found on the NCAA's website.

Which channel is broadcasting the national championship? The national championship game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus.

Can I stream March Madness for free? Go to the NCAA's March Madness Live site or use its March Madness Live app and you'll be able to watch games for free. You can watch March Madness Live on iOS and Android devices, along with Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Xbox. The app also supports AirPlay and Chromecast. As with most things that are free, there's a catch. Without proving you're a pay-TV subscriber, you get only a three-hour preview, after which point you'll need to log in to continue watching.

What are my other streaming options?



You can use a live TV streaming service to watch March Madness. Four of the five live TV streaming services (all but Sling TV) offer CBS, but keep in mind that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area.

You can also use Paramount Plus to watch the three remaining games that will be on CBS.

Paramount Plus, CNET Paramount Plus costs $10 a month for its Premium plan and shows March Madness games broadcast on CBS, including tonight's national championship game. Read our Paramount Plus review.

Hulu Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes CBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

Sarah Tew/CNET YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes CBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month plan includes CBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Fubo TV FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes CBS. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.