This Robot Finally Got a Head Dish Soap Spray Apple's Classical Music App Biofuels From Photosynthesis Do You Have a Vitamin Deficiency? New Features in iOS 16.4 Amazon Fire Tablets on Sale 8 New Google Products to Expect
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Services & Software

NCAA Championship 2023: How to Livestream UConn vs. San Diego State Tonight

Connecticut and San Diego State are the final two teams left in the March Madness tournament, and one will be crowned champion of men's college basketball tonight.

Matt Elliott headshot
Eli Blumenthal headshot
Matt Elliott
Eli Blumenthal
3 min read

No. 5 seed San Diego State knocked off No. 9 Florida Atlanta at the buzzer, and No. 4 UConn cruised by No. 5 Miami in the semifinals on Saturday to set up tonight's national championship matchup between the Aztecs and Huskies. UConn has looked dominant all tournament, winning each of its games by double digits. Perhaps SDSU, in its first title game, has the defense to slow down the talented Huskies, who are led by Adama Sanogo in the middle and the stellar shooting of Jordan Hawkins.

UConn and San Diego State tip off tonight at Houston's NRG Stadium at 9:20 p.m. ET (6:20 p.m. PT) on CBS and Paramount Plus. Here's everything you need to know to watch and livestream the national championship game on Monday night.

Jordan Hawkins of the UConn Huskies prepares to shoot the ball

Jordan Hawkins and the No. 4 UConn Huskies face No. 5 San Diego State on Monday night in the NCAA men's basketball national championship game.

 Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

What does the March Madness bracket look like now?

Your bracket is certainly busted at this point, but if you want to see how the tournament has played out, the full, updated bracket can be found on the NCAA's website

Which channel is broadcasting the national championship?

The national championship game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus. 

Can I stream March Madness for free?

Go to the NCAA's March Madness Live site or use its March Madness Live app and you'll be able to watch games for free. You can watch March Madness Live on iOS and Android devices, along with Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Xbox. The app also supports AirPlay and Chromecast.

As with most things that are free, there's a catch. Without proving you're a pay-TV subscriber, you get only a three-hour preview, after which point you'll need to log in to continue watching.

What are my other streaming options?

You can use a live TV streaming service to watch March Madness. Four of the five live TV streaming services (all but Sling TV) offer CBS, but keep in mind that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area.

You can also use Paramount Plus to watch the three remaining games that will be on CBS.
Paramount Plus, CNET

Paramount Plus Premium

Carries CBS for $10 a month

Paramount Plus costs $10 a month for its Premium plan and shows March Madness games broadcast on CBS, including tonight's national championship game. Read our Paramount Plus review.

See at Paramount Plus
Hulu

Hulu with Live TV

Carries CBS for $70 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes CBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu with Live TV
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Carries CBS for $73 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes CBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV
DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

Carries CBS for $75 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month plan includes CBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

See at DirecTV Stream
Fubo TV

FuboTV

Carries CBS for $75 a month

FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes CBS. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

See at FuboTV

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.