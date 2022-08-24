NBC Moving Next-Day Episodes to Peacock From Hulu in September

After announcing the end of its deal with Hulu in March, NBCUniversal is moving NBC shows to its own streaming service, Peacock, on Sept. 19. Hulu subscribers should prepare to stream new episodes of The Voice, Law & Order: SVU and other series on the rival platform.

Comcast-owned NBCUniversal -- which has a 33% stake in Hulu -- reclaimed rights to a number of titles earlier this year and already began migrating Bravo content to Peacock. Beginning next month, viewers will need a Peacock Premium account to stream next-day episodes of current NBC shows.

