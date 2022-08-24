iPhone 14 Rumors DIY Poster Hangers Wordle Tips Best Smart Thermostats Labor Day Sales Download Apple's Latest Updates Protect Your Money Pay Less for Gas
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Services & Software

NBC Moving Next-Day Episodes to Peacock From Hulu in September

The transition of NBC shows begins in mid-September and includes a discount deal.

Kourtnee Jackson headshot
Kourtnee Jackson
Peacock streaming movies and TV logo
Peacock will be home to NBC shows this fall.
James Martin/CNET

After announcing the end of its deal with Hulu in March, NBCUniversal is moving NBC shows to its own streaming service, Peacock, on Sept. 19. Hulu subscribers should prepare to stream new episodes of The Voice, Law & Order: SVU and other series on the rival platform.

Comcast-owned NBCUniversal -- which has a 33% stake in Hulu -- reclaimed rights to a number of titles earlier this year and already began migrating Bravo content to Peacock. Beginning next month, viewers will need a Peacock Premium account to stream next-day episodes of current NBC shows.

More to come.