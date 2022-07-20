'Halloween Ends' Trailer is Meant to Get Us Excited, Apparently

It's time for masked murderer Michael Myers to take another stab at Jamie Lee Curtis in the trailer for Halloween Ends. More than 40 years after first facing each other in John Carpenter's classic slasher flick, the pair get to grips with each other in a teaser that suggests their fight will be up close and personal.

The new film jumps ahead four years after the events of Halloween Kills. Curtis once again plays slasher survivor Laurie Strode, who's writing her memoir to put the fear and trauma of the past behind her. Then a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, and all hell breaks loose yet again. None of this is in the slightly lackluster trailer, however, which relies on the familiar.

Halloween Ends is the third and apparently final film in the current iteration of the long-running Halloween franchise. It's in theaters October 14.

Will Patton, Andi Matichak, Rohan Campbell and Kyle Richards also star, with James Jude Courtney as The Shape (AKA Michael Myers). David Gordon Green once again directs and co-writes with Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier and Danny McBride.