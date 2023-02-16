NBA Slam Dunk Contest: How to Watch All-Star Weekend

It's been a busy February in the NBA, with LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer followed by a dizzying number of deals made at the league's trade deadline. Now, the NBA will take a well-deserved break for its All-Star Weekend. Basketball's brightest stars will assemble in Salt Lake City for the Slam Dunk Contest and 3-Point Contest on Saturday night, followed by the All-Star Game on Sunday. All the events will be televised on TNT, and you don't need cable to watch the action.

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

When is the NBA Slam Dunk Contest?

The Slam Dunk Contest is part of the All-Star Saturday Night festivities starting at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) on TNT on Saturday. It's the third and final event of the night, following the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.

Who's in the Slam Dunk Contest?

Four players will participate in the dunk contest:

Kenyon Martin Jr. of the Houston Rockets

Mac McClung of the Philadelphia 76ers

Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans

Jericho Sims of the New York Knicks

Who's in the 3-Point Contest?

Eight of the league's best shooters will compete in the 3-Point Contest:

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat

Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers

Kevin Huerter of the Sacramento Kings

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers

Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz

Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics

When is the NBA All-Star Game?

The All-Star Game tips off at 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET) on TNT.

Who's playing in the All-Star Game?

It'll be Team LeBron versus Team Giannis for the All-Star Game with LeBron James acting as the captain of the Western Conference All Stars and Giannis Antetokounmpo heading up the team from the East. The All-Star draft will take place right before the game.

The updated #NBAAllStar player pool 👀



For up-to-date news, info, highlights and MORE head to the 2023 NBA All-Star Hub on the NBA App!



➡️https://t.co/Hsbws0F17a pic.twitter.com/Y8zOcq4H4p — NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2023

How can I watch the Slam Dunk Contest and All-Start Game?

Four of the five major live TV streaming services (all but FuboTV) offer TNT.

Sling/CNET You can use either Sling TV's Orange or Blue plan to watch TNT. Each plan costs $40 a month. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes TNT. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu Hulu with Live TV costs $70 and includes TNT. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

Directv stream DirecTV Stream's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes TNT. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.

More streaming advice