Ring Car Cam Review iOS 16.3.1 Update 'Ant-Man 3' Review 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Release Date PlayStation VR 2 Teardown Epic Galaxy S23 Deal Da Vinci's Forgotten Experiments Probiotic Foods for Gut Health
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Services & Software

NBA Slam Dunk Contest: How to Watch All-Star Weekend

You don't need cable to watch the Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night or the All-Star Game on Sunday on TNT.

Matt Elliott headshot
Matt Elliott
2 min read

It's been a busy February in the NBA, with LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer followed by a dizzying number of deals made at the league's trade deadline. Now, the NBA will take a well-deserved break for its All-Star Weekend. Basketball's brightest stars will assemble in Salt Lake City for the Slam Dunk Contest and 3-Point Contest on Saturday night, followed by the All-Star Game on Sunday. All the events will be televised on TNT, and you don't need cable to watch the action.

Lebron James scoring a basket
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

When is the NBA Slam Dunk Contest?

The Slam Dunk Contest is part of the All-Star Saturday Night festivities starting at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) on TNT on Saturday. It's the third and final event of the night, following the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.

Who's in the Slam Dunk Contest?

Four players will participate in the dunk contest:

  • Kenyon Martin Jr. of the Houston Rockets
  • Mac McClung of the Philadelphia 76ers
  • Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans
  • Jericho Sims of the New York Knicks

Who's in the 3-Point Contest?

Eight of the league's best shooters will compete in the 3-Point Contest:

  • Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers
  • Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat
  • Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers
  • Kevin Huerter of the Sacramento Kings
  • Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers
  • Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz
  • Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers
  • Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics

When is the NBA All-Star Game?

The All-Star Game tips off at 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET) on TNT. 

Who's playing in the All-Star Game?

It'll be Team LeBron versus Team Giannis for the All-Star Game with LeBron James acting as the captain of the Western Conference All Stars and Giannis Antetokounmpo heading up the team from the East. The All-Star draft will take place right before the game.

How can I watch the Slam Dunk Contest and All-Start Game?

Four of the five major live TV streaming services (all but FuboTV) offer TNT. 
Sling/CNET

Sling TV

Carries TNT for $40 month

You can use either Sling TV's Orange or Blue plan to watch TNT. Each plan costs $40 a month.

Read our Sling TV review.

 

See at Sling TV

YouTube TV

Carries TNT for $65 a month

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes TNT.

Read our YouTube TV review.

 

See at YouTube TV
Hulu

Hulu with Live TV

Carries TNT for $70 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 and includes TNT.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

 

See at Hulu with Live TV
Directv stream

DirecTV Stream

Carries TNT for $75 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes TNT.

Read our DirecTV Stream review.

 

See at DirecTV Stream

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.

More streaming advice