NBA Playoffs 2022: Live Stream Heat vs. Hawks, Nets vs. Celtics, Bulls vs. Bucks, Pelicans vs. Suns Today

The NBA playoffs tip off this weekend. Sunday brings four Game 1 contests to basketball fans across the country and thanks to live TV streaming services, cord cutters can watch them all live. The top-seeded Miami Heat take on the Atlanta Hawks in the first game on TNT, followed by a matinee matchup on ABC between the Boston Celtics and the star-studded New Jersey Nets. The final two games move back to TNT where the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks face the Chicago Bulls and the Phoenix Suns, who fell to the Bucks in last year's finals, play the New Orleans Pelicans.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch or stream the 2022 NBA playoffs, with or without cable.

Read more: MLB Streaming 2022: How to Watch Your Baseball Team Live This Season

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

NBA Playoffs FAQ

What is the 2022 NBA Playoffs schedule? Here is the schedule for today and the next two days of the playoffs, as well as the series results so far. See NBA.com for the full schedule. Sunday, April 17 Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat, 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on TNT

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on ABC

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on TNT

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on TNT Monday, April 18 Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on TNT (76ers lead 1-0)

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT) on NBA TV (Jazz lead 1-0)

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on TNT (Warriors lead 1-0) Tuesday, April 19 Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on TNT (Game 2)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT) on NBA TV (Grizzlies lead 1-0)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on TNT (Game 2)

What does the full bracket look like?



This is going to be fun 😁



The matchups are set for the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/DZtO9rcZJg — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2022

What channels will broadcast playoff games? The NBA Playoffs will air on a collection of networks including ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. The NBA Finals will begin on June 2 and air on ABC.





How to watch, live stream the 2022 NBA playoffs

As these games all air nationally and the best way to catch all the basketball action live, without cable, is with a live TV streaming service.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and offers all the channels you'll need for basketball.

Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and TNT. NBA TV is available as part of the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $11 a month for the Orange plan. While Sling lacks access to ABC, you can watch those games using the simulcast stream available on ESPN3.

FuboTV costs $70 per month and also includes ABC and ESPN but not TNT. You can add NBA TV for an extra $8 a month with the Fubo Extra Package or pay for the $80-a-month Elite streaming tier, which includes Fubo Extra.

DirecTV Stream's cheapest, $70-a-month Plus package includes ESPN, ABC and TNT, but you'll need to move up to the $90-a-month Choice plan to get NBA TV.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and carries six RSNs for basketball, along with ESPN, ABC, TBS and TNT, but not NBA TV.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month, allow you to cancel anytime and all require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.