NBA Play-In Games: How to Watch, Stream Cavaliers vs. Nets, Clippers vs. Timberwolves on TNT

The NBA playoffs have arrived. After the regular season wrapped on Sunday, Tuesday night brings the first batch of play-in games to determine the final seed in the Eastern and Western Conferences. Up first: the Cleveland Cavaliers are heading to Brooklyn to take on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets. Tip-off is called for 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

The second game of Tuesday's doubleheader features the Los Angeles Clippers going to Minnesota to battle the Timberwolves. That game is set for 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT). Both games will air on TNT.

The winners of these games will become the seventh seed in their respective conferences. For the Nets or Cavs that would mean a date with the Boston Celtics, and for the Timberwolves or Clippers, a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The losers of Tuesday's contests will have one more chance Friday night to win their way into the playoffs and would need to beat the victor of their respective conference's Wednesday night game. In the East that would mean playing the winner of the Atlanta Hawks-Charlotte Hornets game and in the West the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans-San Antonio Spurs contest.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the play-in games and the rest of the NBA playoffs with or without cable.

Read more: MLB Streaming 2022: How to Watch Your Baseball Team Live This Season

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

When are the play-in games?

Here is the schedule for the play-in games.

Tuesday, April 12

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on TNT

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT) on TNT

Wednesday, April 13

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on ESPN

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN

Friday, April 15

Winner of Hawks-Hornets vs. Loser of Cavs-Nets on ESPN

Winner of Spurs-Pelicans vs. Loser of Clippers-Timberwolves on TNT

When do the NBA Playoffs start?

The NBA playoffs start on Saturday, April 16. Here is the schedule for those games.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks, 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on ESPN

Winner of Clippers-Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on ESPN

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT) on ABC

What does the full bracket look like?

The NBA PLAYOFF PICTURE!



The #MetaQuestPlayIn Tournament starts Tuesday, April 12 & the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel starts Saturday, April 16. pic.twitter.com/M6p9PqBLj8 — NBA (@NBA) April 11, 2022

What channels will broadcast playoff games?

The NBA Playoffs will air on a collection of networks including ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

The NBA Finals will begin on June 2 and air on ABC.

Best options for nationally broadcast games

As these games all air nationally, here are some of the best streaming options to make sure you catch all the basketball action.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and offers all the channels you'll need for basketball.

Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and TNT. NBA TV is available as part of the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $11 a month for the Orange plan. While Sling lacks access to ABC, you can watch those games using the simulcast stream available on ESPN3.

FuboTV costs $70 per month and also includes ABC and ESPN but not TNT. You can add NBA TV for an extra $8 a month with the Fubo Extra Package or pay for the $80-a-month Elite streaming tier, which includes Fubo Extra.

DirecTV Stream's cheapest, $70-a-month Plus package includes ESPN, ABC and TNT, but you'll need to move up to the $90-a-month Choice plan to get NBA TV.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and carries six RSNs for basketball, along with ESPN, ABC, TBS and TNT, but not NBA TV.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month, allow you to cancel anytime and all require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.