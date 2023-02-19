NBA All-Star Game 2023: How to Watch, Stream Today Without Cable

It's been a busy February in the NBA, with LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer followed by a dizzying number of deals made at the league's trade deadline. Now, the NBA is taking a well-deserved break for All-Star weekend, taking place in Salt Lake City. The Slam Dunk Contest ended last night with Sixers' backup Mac McClung stealing the show after Blazers' star Damian Lillard won the 3-point contest.

Today is the main event. The NBA All-Star Game pits the 24 best players in the league against one another in an exhibition between the Eastern and Western Conferences. Here's what you need to know to watch.

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

When is the NBA All-Star Game?

The All-Star Game tips off at 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET).

What channel is the All-Star Game on?

The All-Star Game is on TNT.

Who's playing in the All-Star Game?

It'll be Team LeBron versus Team Giannis for the All-Star Game with LeBron James acting as the captain of the Western Conference All Stars and Giannis Antetokounmpo heading up the team from the East. The All-Star draft will take place right before the game.

The updated #NBAAllStar player pool 👀



For up-to-date news, info, highlights and MORE head to the 2023 NBA All-Star Hub on the NBA App!



➡️https://t.co/Hsbws0F17a pic.twitter.com/Y8zOcq4H4p — NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2023

How can I watch the NBA All-Star Game?

Four of the five major live TV streaming services (all but FuboTV) offer TNT.

Sling/CNET You can use either Sling TV's Orange or Blue plan to watch TNT. Each plan costs $40 a month. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes TNT. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu Hulu with Live TV costs $70 and includes TNT. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

Directv stream DirecTV Stream's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes TNT. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.

More streaming advice