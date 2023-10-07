X
MLB Playoffs: How to Watch the Division Series Today Without Cable

The Division Round starts Saturday with Orioles vs. Rangers and Astros vs. Twins in the AL. In the NL, it's Braves vs. Phillies and Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks.

A cellphone displays the Sling TV logo.
hulu-plus-live-tv-logo-2022-306
YouTube TV logo on a phone
The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
Fubo logo
max streaming service logo
Eight teams remain in the hunt for a Word Series title in Major League Baseball's postseason. The Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins advanced out of the Wild Card round in the American League, with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies doing the same in the National League. The best-of-five Division Series start Saturday.

In the AL, the Rangers take on the 101-win Baltimore Orioles in one series, and the Twins face the defending champion Houston Astros. In the NL, the Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers in a matchup of NL West teams, while the Phillies face a familiar foe in the Atlanta Braves in a matchup of rivals from the NL East. 

The ALDS games will be shown on Fox and FS1, and the NLDS games will be on TBS. You can also watch the NLDS along with the NLCS in the next round on Max. Looking ahead, the 2023 World Series will be shown on Fox.

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies strides toward the pitch

Hoping for a return trip to the World Series, Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves, whom they eliminated from the playoffs last year.

 Rich Schultz/Getty Images

What is the schedule for the Division Series?

The best-of-five Division Series start Saturday. The Orioles and Astros have home field advantage in the AL, and the Braves and Dodgers have it in the NL. 

Here are the times and channels for each series (all times ET):

Saturday, Oct. 7

  • ALDS Game 1: Rangers at Orioles, 1:03 p.m. on FS1
  • ALDS Game 1: Twins at Astros, 4:45 p.m. on FS1
  • NLDS Game 1: Phillies at Braves, 6:07 p.m. on TBS
  • NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 9:20 p.m. on TBS

Sunday, Oct. 8

  • ALDS Game 2: Rangers at Orioles, 4:07 p.m. on FS1
  • ALDS Game 2: Twins at Astros, 8:03 p.m. on FS1

Monday, Oct. 9

  • NLDS Game 2: Phillies at Braves, 6:07 p.m. on TBS
  • NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 9:07 p.m. on TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 10

  • ALDS Game 3: Astros at Twins, 4:07 p.m. on Fox or FS1
  • ALDS Game 3: Orioles at Rangers, 8:03 p.m. on Fox

Wednesday, Oct. 11

  • NLDS Game 3: Braves at Phillies, TBD on TBS
  • NLDS Game 3: Dodgers at Diamondbacks, TBD on TBS
  • ALDS Game 4*: Orioles at Rangers, TBD on Fox or FS1
  • ALDS Game 4*: Astros at Twins, TBD on Fox or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 12

  • NLDS Game 4*: Braves at Phillies, TBD on TBS
  • NLDS Game 4*: Dodgers at Diamondbacks, TBD on TBS

Friday, Oct. 13

  • ALDS Game 5*: Rangers at Orioles, TBD on Fox or FS1
  • ALDS Game 5*: Twins at Astros, TBD on Fox or FS1

Saturday, Oct. 14

  • NLDS Game 5*: Phillies at Braves, TBD on TBS
  • NLDS Game 5*: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, TBD on TBS

*if necessary

MLB 2023 postseason bracket heading into Division Series
MLB

You can see the full postseason schedule here.

How to watch the Division Series round without cable

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch all four Divisions series with a live TV service. Fox, FS1 and TBS are available on four of the five major streaming services. Not every service carries every local network in every area, however, so you will need to check each service using the links below to make sure it carries Fox where you live.

A cellphone displays the Sling TV logo.
Sling/CNET

Sling TV Blue

Carries Fox, FS1 and TBS for $45 a month

Sling TV's Sling Blue plan includes Fox, FS1 and TBS, but Fox is available only in a handful of areas). Sling Blue costs $45 a month in markets with Fox and $40 elsewhere.

Read our Sling TV review.

hulu-plus-live-tv-logo-2022-306
Sarah Tew/CNET

Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries Fox, FS1 and TBS for $70 a month

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month right now (before jumping to $77 per month on Oct. 12) and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu Plus Live TV review

YouTube TV logo on a phone
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Carries Fox, FS1 and TBS for $73 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Read our YouTube TV review.

The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
Directv stream

DirecTV Stream

Carries Fox, FS1 and TBS for $75 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month Entertainment package includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Fubo logo
Fubo

Fubo

Carries Fox and FS1 for $75 a month

Fubo's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes Fox and FS1 but not TBS for the National League playoffs. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our Fubo review.

max streaming service logo
Max/Warner Bros. Discovery

Max

NLDS and NLCS for $10 a month

National League fans can livestream every NLDS and NLCS game on Max, which will simulcast the TBS broadcast. Both Max (formerly HBO Max) and TBS are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. Max costs $10 a month.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.