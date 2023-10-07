MLB Playoffs: How to Watch the Division Series Today Without Cable

Eight teams remain in the hunt for a Word Series title in Major League Baseball's postseason. The Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins advanced out of the Wild Card round in the American League, with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies doing the same in the National League. The best-of-five Division Series start Saturday.

In the AL, the Rangers take on the 101-win Baltimore Orioles in one series, and the Twins face the defending champion Houston Astros. In the NL, the Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers in a matchup of NL West teams, while the Phillies face a familiar foe in the Atlanta Braves in a matchup of rivals from the NL East.

The ALDS games will be shown on Fox and FS1, and the NLDS games will be on TBS. You can also watch the NLDS along with the NLCS in the next round on Max. Looking ahead, the 2023 World Series will be shown on Fox.

Hoping for a return trip to the World Series, Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves, whom they eliminated from the playoffs last year. Rich Schultz/Getty Images

What is the schedule for the Division Series?

The best-of-five Division Series start Saturday. The Orioles and Astros have home field advantage in the AL, and the Braves and Dodgers have it in the NL.

Here are the times and channels for each series (all times ET):

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers at Orioles, 1:03 p.m. on FS1

ALDS Game 1: Twins at Astros, 4:45 p.m. on FS1

NLDS Game 1: Phillies at Braves, 6:07 p.m. on TBS

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 9:20 p.m. on TBS

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers at Orioles, 4:07 p.m. on FS1

ALDS Game 2: Twins at Astros, 8:03 p.m. on FS1

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Phillies at Braves, 6:07 p.m. on TBS

NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 9:07 p.m. on TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Astros at Twins, 4:07 p.m. on Fox or FS1

ALDS Game 3: Orioles at Rangers, 8:03 p.m. on Fox

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Braves at Phillies, TBD on TBS

NLDS Game 3: Dodgers at Diamondbacks, TBD on TBS

ALDS Game 4*: Orioles at Rangers, TBD on Fox or FS1

ALDS Game 4*: Astros at Twins, TBD on Fox or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4*: Braves at Phillies, TBD on TBS

NLDS Game 4*: Dodgers at Diamondbacks, TBD on TBS

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5*: Rangers at Orioles, TBD on Fox or FS1

ALDS Game 5*: Twins at Astros, TBD on Fox or FS1

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Phillies at Braves, TBD on TBS

NLDS Game 5*: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, TBD on TBS

*if necessary

You can see the full postseason schedule here.

How to watch the Division Series round without cable



If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch all four Divisions series with a live TV service. Fox, FS1 and TBS are available on four of the five major streaming services. Not every service carries every local network in every area, however, so you will need to check each service using the links below to make sure it carries Fox where you live.

Max/Warner Bros. Discovery Max NLDS and NLCS for $10 a month National League fans can livestream every NLDS and NLCS game on Max, which will simulcast the TBS broadcast. Both Max (formerly HBO Max) and TBS are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. Max costs $10 a month. See at Max

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.