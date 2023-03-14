Google's New AI Tools for Gmail, Docs Can Write Drafts for You

Google plans to bring new AI-powered tools to its suite of Workspace apps. In a blog post on Tuesday, the search giant said it's starting by testing generative AI writing features in Gmail and Docs that can help people get started on the writing process.

"Simply type a topic you'd like to write about, and a draft will instantly be generated for you," reads Google's post. "With your collaborative AI partner you can continue to refine and edit, getting more suggestions as needed."

The tool, Google suggests, can be used to help create things like customized job descriptions or invitations for a kid's birthday party. The company is also exploring ways to incorporate AI tools into Slides, Sheets, Meet and Chat.

Google is one of a number of companies testing generative AI capabilities in its services after OpenAI's ChatGPT kicked off an AI boom in late 2022. Earlier this year, Microsoft launched a new AI-powered Bing, and Meta is experimenting with AI-powered chat on WhatsApp and Messenger, while Grammarly is set to launch an AI feature designed to craft email messages, social media posts and more.

The new AI tools for Google's Workspace apps will initially be available to a "limited set of trusted testers" before becoming available to the public, Google said in the blog post. The features are expected to start rolling out to testers in the coming weeks.

"When it comes to delivering the full potential of generative AI across Workspace, we're just getting started," Google said.

Google also introduced new AI tools for developers and businesses on Tuesday, including an app builder that will help companies launch their own AI chatbots.

Editors' note: CNET is using an AI engine to create some personal finance explainers that are edited and fact-checked by our editors. For more, see this post.