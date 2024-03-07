Message on Your Roku TV? Here's How to Opt Out of Roku's New Terms

Did you get a pop-up message when you queued up your Roku device? The company has been notifying customers about changes to its dispute resolution terms. While some users received emails informing them of the update, others discovered it upon opening up Roku TVs or media players and found themselves blocked from using the hardware -- until they agreed to the new terms.

According to Roku's website, its latest dispute resolution policy went into effect on Feb. 20, 2024. There's a way for customers to opt out, but the process isn't instant and can't be done digitally. Rather, you will have to use snail mail to decline the agreement.

A copy of the email sent to Roku customers. CNET

We've outlined the steps below. While you may not be able to use your Roku devices until you've accepted the new terms, note that even after you used your device to agree, you'll still be able to opt out using this method.

According to Roku's terms, you have 30 days to opt out (presumably, the countdown began on Feb. 20), but it must be done in writing.

Mail your letter to: General Counsel, Roku Inc., 1701 Junction Court, Suite 100, San Jose, CA 95112

Include the name of each customer opting out and their contact information

Provide specific product models, software, or services used

If available, include the email address used to set up your Roku account "and, if applicable, a copy of your purchase receipt."

CNET reached out to Roku about the updated agreement, and a company spokesperson said, "Like many companies, Roku updates its terms of service from time to time. When we do, we take steps to make sure customers are informed of the change."