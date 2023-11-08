Merged Hulu and Disney Plus Streaming App to Arrive as Beta in December

The merged streaming app that combines Disney Plus and Hulu will launch as a beta version in December for US customers. Disney first revealed its plans for a single streaming service during its second-quarter earnings call this past May. At the time, CEO Bob Iger shared that both services would also remain available as standalone options.

During the company's fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, Iger announced that the "Hulu on Disney Plus" offering will be available to customers who already have both streaming services through a Disney bundle. It's unclear whether eligibility requirements will change in the future. Iger said the full unified app will roll out in spring 2024 for US subscribers. He added that the December beta launch gives "parents time to set up profiles and parental controls that work best for their families."

Disney's commitment to acquire the remaining stake in Hulu from Comcast may help solidify its objectives in the streaming space. Combining two platforms into one has been a recent trend. If you use Hulu, you'll note that on occasion, exclusive Disney Plus content like Marvel's Secret Invasion is available on the app for a limited time. Paramount Plus blends Showtime's library into a single premium option for $12 a month, and Max now houses everything from what was formerly HBO Max alongside most of Discovery Plus' catalog.

Since his return to Disney in November 2022, Iger has committed to growing the profitability of its streaming business. While speaking at a shareholders' meeting in April, he teased that the entertainment giant may occasionally license out its content to third parties, though such deals would exclude Disney titles or those from Marvel, Star Wars or Pixar. However, streaming subscribers who enjoy content from Hulu and Disney can soon expect to see titles such as Only Murders in the Building, The Bear and Ahsoka under one roof.