'Mean Girls': Streaming Release Date and How to Watch From Anywhere

The Regina George of the new 2024 Mean Girls movie -- and her popular, pink-wearing entourage -- will soon have a new crowd to reign over.

The musical movie Mean Girls hit theaters on Jan. 12, and Tuesday it'll be Paramount Plus subscribers' turn to enter the cutthroat halls of high school. The 2024 flick is based on the 2018 Broadway show, itself based on the 2004 film, with Reneé Rapp commanding the Plastics as George and Angourie Rice playing new student Cady.

Tina Fey wrote the new film version and plays Ms. Norbury, as was the case with the 2004 teen comedy, and the large cast also includes Auliʻi Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika Vandanapu, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Jon Hamm, Ashley Park and Tim Meadows. If you want to watch the movie on Paramount Plus, here are more details on the streaming service.

Mean Girls' release date on Paramount Plus

The musical movie will drop overnight on Tuesday, March 5, for folks in the US and Canada. Based somewhere else? Paramount Plus said Mean Girls' "availability in additional international Paramount+ markets will be announced at a later date."

In the US, Paramount Plus offers a $6 a month Essential plan and $12 a month Paramount Plus with Showtime plan. The Essential plan is ad-supported, but the Showtime plan only displays commercials on "live TV and a few shows." The latter plan also throws in Showtime programming, the ability to download titles and your local live CBS station. If you're feeling nostalgic for the original Mean Girls movie, it's streaming on either Paramount Plus plan.