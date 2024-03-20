Marvel's 'X-Men '97' Is Here: What to Know About the New Series

With X-Men '97 arriving today and Deadpool & Wolverine set to hit theaters this summer, it should be a good year for X-Men fans. More than 30 years after the original X-Men: The Animated Series debuted, X-Men '97 has premiered on Disney Plus. Marvel has been teasing fans with clips from the new show, assuring viewers it'll have the '90s vibes and 2D charm of the original.

The show was first announced in 2021, with the recently ousted Beau DeMayo as the showrunner and head writer. Drawing from the comic books, the revival will feature a host of voice actors from the original, along with new cast members and an appearance from Theo James as a mysterious character. Season 1 includes Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast and Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm.

What we know about X-Men '97, including its release date, storyline and character lineup.

When to watch X-Men '97

You can begin streaming X-Men '97 on Wednesday, March 20, on Disney Plus. The 10-episode series will kick off with two episodes on its premiere day, followed by weekly releases for the remaining eight installments. Below is a peek at the episode titles, along with a clip from the show.

Episode 1: To Me, My X-Men.

Episode 2: Mutant Liberation Begins.

Episode 3: Fire Made Flesh.

Episode 4: Motendo/Lifedeath (part 1).

Episode 5: Remember It.

Episode 6: Lifedeath (part 2).

Episode 7: Bright Eyes.

Episode 8: Tolerance Is Extinction (part 1).

Episode 9: Tolerance Is Extinction (part 2).

Episode 10: Tolerance Is Extinction (part 3).

X-Men '97 will pick up after Professor X's farewell

Step back in time to 1997 when the finale aired for season 3 of X-Men: The Animated Series. Henry Gyrich used a weapon on Professor X that amplified his telepathic abilities to the point it put him in a coma. His actions exposed superhumans to the world, and as Professor X lay dying, Magneto was trying to launch a war on humans.

Xavier's loyal crew -- consisting of mutants like Cyclops and Jean Grey -- convinced Magneto to help by using his powers to tap into X's telepathy. They connected with Lilandra Neramani, an alien empress and one-time lover of Xavier. Down but not completely out, Professor X was carted away to her world with the hope she could save him. But the X-Men had to say goodbye to his school and family of mutants.

X-Men '97 is its own series, but it'll continue the story after the events of the 1997 finale and keep viewers immersed in that time. The show builds on the old show's legacy while inviting fans of all ages to experience the mutants in a new way, according to Marvel's VP of animation, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt.

"The original series embraced action, soap opera and serious topics in equal measure, and so do we," she said. "It's all of those, all the time. That's the magic that makes this show so fun." The show has already been renewed for a second season, though it's unclear whether season 3 will happen.

The main villain is a comic book baddie

Though fans may be excited to see Wolverine, Magneto, Jubilee, Storm, Gambit and Nightcrawler, it's equally important to know who their foe will be. For season 1, the big bad is Mister Sinister, the red-eyed scientist who's obsessed with mutants. A geneticist who imbues himself with mutant traits and superpowers, he's known for experimenting on X-Men and those of their kind. Chris Britton voices the character in X-Men '97.

Which characters are in X-Men '97?

Expect to see and hear a few OG heroes in this series, including Cal Dodd's Wolverine. Additionally, the cast features George Buza as Beast, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler, Gui Agustini as Sunspot, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, A.J. LoCascio as Gambit and J.P. Karliak as Morph. Holly Chou will voice Jubilee.

Rumors abound about which character Theo James will voice; DeMayo told Entertainment Weekly that he's a "fan-favorite character." Will it be Deadpool? How about Colossus or Iceman? It's possible, as this show isn't tied to MCU canon lore. Tune in to find out, when X-Men '97 arrives on March 20.