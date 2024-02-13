New 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Movie Trailer Steals Spider-Man's World Record

Move over Loki and Mobius, there's a new tag team in town. Deadpool is back, and the wise-cracking Merc with a Mouth is in peak form. Marvel dropped its first official trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine on Super Bowl Sunday, and it shows Ryan Reynold's hero ready to dive into action with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

The ad broke Spider-Man's record as the most-viewed movie trailer of all time, according to Disney. Within 24 hours, it logged 365 million views, beating Spidey's global tally of 355 million.

In true Wade Wilson fashion, the trailer winks and delivers a few burns. Deadpool tells the TVA that pegging isn't new for him, "but it is for Disney."

The plot? Time travel. Fans will recognize the Time Variance Authority -- managers of all timelines -- from Loki's Disney Plus series. The TVA recruits a version of Deadpool to be a hero, and demonstrates his importance by flashing a couple of prominent Avengers on the screen: Ironman and Captain America. But he finally gets to join forces with X-Men mutant Wolverine on a mission. Will it involve Kang the Conqueror and a legion of variants? It seems so.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters July 26. The film is directed by Shawn Levy, who also worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project. The cast is set to include Morena Baccarin, Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen and Jennifer Garner as Elektra. Once part of 20th Century, the anti-hero franchise was purchased by Disney, home of Marvel Studios.