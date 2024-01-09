Marvel's 'Echo': How to Stream the New Superhero Series From Anywhere

Marvel hit a home run with Loki late last year, reviving hopes that it can recapture more of its superhero appeal as we kick off 2024 with the arrival of Echo. Maya Lopez will go up against fan-favorite villain Wilson Fisk -- aka Kingpin -- in the newest series, a spinoff of Hawkeye.

Alaqua Cox reprises her role as Echo/Maya, and leads the cast with Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin. The story carries Maya out of New York and into Oklahoma, where she's a member of the Choctaw Nation. Vengeance for her father's murder is top of mind, but Maya's return to her home and family becomes an emotional journey about herself and her heritage. This show promises to be darker than other Marvel releases on Disney, and viewers will also be treated to an appearance from Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

Here's how to roll with Maya Lopez through this action-packed series, and why a VPN may be a helpful tool to aid in your viewing experience.

See Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Echo. Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

When to watch Marvel's Echo

All five episodes of Echo will drop on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET) on Disney Plus and Hulu, globally. According to Disney, the series is self-contained, which allows for viewers to become more connected directly with Echo and her story. That said, if you want to see her official MCU introduction, you can also stream Hawkeye on Disney Plus.

How to watch Echo from anywhere with a VPN



Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Disney Plus while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the Marvel series from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming too.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic and stop your ISP from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where Echo will be streaming on Disney Plus. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the show on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Disney Plus to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.