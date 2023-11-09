'Loki' Season 2 Finale: Release Date and How to Watch From Anywhere

While Marvel's recent woes have been well documented, the second season of Loki has so far been something of a rare bright spot for the comic book company, with hopes high for this week's concluding episode.

The sophomore season has seen the God of Mischief battling across dimensions in a desperate bid to protect the Time Variance Authority and save existence itself, with Tom Hiddleston once again in superb form in the titular role.

With a confirmed running time of 56 minutes, 5 seconds, fans look set to get the epic sendoff the season has deserved. But the big question is can Loki make the multiverse permanently safe from He Who Remains? Find out by following our guide on how to watch the Loki season 2 finale and why a VPN could be a useful tool.

Disney Plus/Marvel

How to watch the Loki season 2 finale on Disney Plus

The Loki season 2 finale will be available to stream on Disney Plus on Thursday, Nov. 9, in the US and Canada at 6 p.m. PT, 9 p.m. ET -- that's 2 a.m. GMT in the UK, and 11 a.m. AEDT in Australia on Friday, Nov. 9).

All previous season 1 and season 2 episodes of the show are also available to watch on demand on the service.

Disney Plus' ad-free service costs more in the US, but you can also try out the new ad-free Disney bundle, which launched in September. The service's ad-free tier increased to $140 a year or $14 a month, there is also an ad-based tier that costs $8 per month (no option to pay annually). Read more on how we tested Disney Plus' ad-supported tier and what to expect with the price hike.

Sarah Tew/CNET Disney Plus Home of Loki Sign up for a standalone Disney Plus subscription with or without ads, or choose one of its bundle options. Disney packages its streaming services together -- Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN -- at a discount, letting you bundle two or three platforms in a single subscription. There are four bundles available now: Duo Basic, Duo Premium, Trio Basic and Trio Premium. See at Disney Plus

How to watch the Loki season 2 finale from anywhere using a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Disney Plus while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the series from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming too.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic and stop your ISP from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where Loki season 2 is streaming on Disney Plus. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the TV show on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Disney Plus to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.