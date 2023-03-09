March Madness 2023: Women's NCAA Tournament Schedule, Bracket, How to Watch and More

If you're unfamiliar with Caitlin Clark, it's time to get acquainted. The sensational Iowa point guard is second in the nation in points and first in assists and has the Hawkeyes poised to nab a top seed in the women's NCAA basketball tournament that tips off next week. The biggest obstacle standing in Clark's way is Aliyah Boston and South Carolina. Boston is the reigning Naismith Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, and the Gamecocks are the defending champions. They have yet to lose a game this year.

Iowa and South Carolina appear to be on a collision course to meet in the championship, but anything can happen in March in college basketball -- when one loss ends your season. The women's March Madness tournament gets underway next week with 68 teams in the field and will crown a champion on April 2.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the women's NCAA tournament on ABC and a host of ESPN channels without cable (and here's how to watch the men's tournament).

When does the women's NCAA tourament start? The women's March Madness tournament tips off on Wednesday, March 15, with two play-in games followed by two more play-in games the next night. After these First Four games, the field of 68 is trimmed to a more mathematically manageable 64 and the tournament begins in earnest on Friday, March 17, with a full slate of games.

When is Selection Sunday? The March Madness bracket and matchups will be revealed this Sunday, March 12. Selection Sunday begins at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ESPN.

What is the NCAAW tournament schedule? Here's the schedule, round by round: First Four: March 15-16

March 15-16 First round: March 17-18

March 17-18 Second round: March 19-20

March 19-20 Sweet 16: March 24-25

March 24-25 Elite Eight: March 26-27

March 26-27 Final Four: March 31

March 31 Women's NCAA championship game: April 2

How can I watch the women's tournament? The tournament will be shown on ABC and a variety of ESPN channels: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews and ESPNU.

Can I stream March Madness for free? Go to the NCAA's March Madness Live site or use its March Madness Live app and you'll be able to watch games for free. You can watch March Madness Live on iOS and Android devices along with Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Xbox One. The app also supports AirPlay and Chromecast. As with most things that are free, there's a catch. Without proving you're a pay-TV subscriber, you get only a three-hour preview, after which point you'll need to log in to continue watching.

You can use a live TV streaming service to watch the women's NCAA basketball tournament. All five of the major live TV streaming services offer the channels needed to watch every game, but keep in mind that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries ABC in your area.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews and ESPNU. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews and ESPNU. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

Sling TV's $55-a-month Orange and Blue plan includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. Keep in mind, however, that Sling offers ABC carries ABC only in a handful of areas. With the $15-a-month Sports Extra add-on, you can also watch the games on ESPNews and ESPNU.

FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. The Fubo Extra add-on costs an additional $8 a month and includes ESPNews and ESPNU. Click here to see which local channels you get.

DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month plan includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, but you'll need the $99-a-month plan to also get ESPNews and ESPNU. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection.