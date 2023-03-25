March Madness 2023: Schedule, Bracket, Livestream Elite Eight Tonight on TBS

If you picked a top seed to win it all, consider your March Madness bracket busted. For the first time in NCAA men's basketball tournament history, not one of four No. 1 seeds has advanced to the Elite Eight. Purdue and Kansas lost earlier, and on Friday the final two top-seeded teams, Alabama and Houston, were upset by a pair of No. 5 seeds, San Diego State and Miami.

The stage is set for the four Elite Eight games this weekend, starting tonight. The highest remaining seed is a No. 2, Texas, while the lowest is No. 9 North Florida Atlantic. If you picked half of this bracket, you probably won your pool already.

Here's everything you need to watch and livestream March Madness, from the Elite Eight to the Final Four and the national championship game.

What is the March Madness TV schedule? The schedule and channels for this weekend's Elite Eight games are listed below (all times ET). Saturday, March 25 No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic, 6:09 p.m. on TBS

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 UConn, 8:49 p.m. on TBS

Sunday, March 26 No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 6 Creighton, 2:20 p.m. on CBS

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 5 Miami (Fla.), 5:05 p.m. on CBS

Here's the remaining schedule afterward (all games are on CBS): Final Four: Saturday, April 1

Saturday, April 1 NCAA championship game: Monday, April 3

What does the March Madness bracket look like now? One No. 2 seed (Texas) is still alive, along with two No. 3 seeds (Gonzaga and Kansas St.) and one No. 4 seed (UConn). No. 9 Florida Atlantic and No. 6 Creighton, along with No. 5 Miami and No. 5 San Diego State, round out the Elite Eight. The full, updated bracket can be found on the NCAA's website.

How can I watch March Madness? The rest of the tournament will be shown on CBS and TBS.

Which channel is broadcasting the Final Four? The Final Four and national championship game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus.

Can I stream March Madness for free? Go to the NCAA's March Madness Live site or use its March Madness Live app and you'll be able to watch games for free. You can watch March Madness Live on iOS and Android devices along with Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Xbox One. The app also supports AirPlay and Chromecast. As with most things that are free, there's a catch. Without proving you're a pay-TV subscriber, you get only a three-hour preview, after which point you'll need to log in to continue watching.

You can use a live TV streaming service to watch March Madness. Three of the five live TV streaming services offer the two channels needed to watch every tournament game, but keep in mind that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area.

You can also use Paramount Plus to watch some, but not all, of March Madness. Only the games shown on CBS are available on Paramount Plus.

Hulu Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes CBS and TBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

Sarah Tew/CNET YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes CBS and TBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month plan includes CBS and TBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Paramount Plus, CNET Paramount Plus costs $10 a month for its Premium plan and will show March Madness games broadcast on CBS, including the Final Four. You can't, however, watch the rest of the tournament shown on TBS with Paramount Plus. Read our Paramount Plus review.

Fubo TV FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes CBS but not TBS. It'll let you watch half the Elite Eight games and both Final Four games as well as the championship game. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Sling, CNET Sling TV's $40-a-month Blue plan includes TBS, but none of its plans include CBS, which means you can't watch the culmination of March Madness on Sling. Read our Sling TV review.

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.