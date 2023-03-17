Warning for Samsung, Pixel Phones Bayonetta Prequel St. Patrick's Day Freebies Resident Evil 4 Remake 8 Signs of Sleep Apnea Wrong Idea About AI Cheap Plane Tickets 5 'Toxic' Food Additives
March Madness 2023: How to Watch and Stream Friday's Games on CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV

Friday's games are underway.

Matt Elliott
Eli Blumenthal
4 min read
March Madness has descended. After a busy round of conference tournaments, the men's NCAA college basketball tournament -- affectionately (and accurately) known as March Madness -- is now in full swing. There has yet to be a major upset during the early games on Friday, but Xavier nearly provided more chaos as it barely held off Kennesaw State. The contests continue all day and well into the night on CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV. 

While Friday has yet to see an unexpected result, the tournament so far has not lacked for madness. A wild finish between No. 13 Furman and No. 4 Virginia delivered the tournament's first big upset -- and this was in just the second game of the first round. 

And then came the biggest giant-killer of the day on Thursday: No. 15 Princeton taking down No. 2 Arizona. 

Here's everything you need to know to get in on the March Madness, from the first round to the Final Four and the National Championship game.

Princeton Tigers celebrate after defeating the Arizona Wildcats

The Princeton Tigers celebrate after defeating the Arizona Wildcats in the first round. 

 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

When does March Madness start?

With 68 teams invited to the Big Dance, the NCAA holds four play-in games to get the field down to 64, after which point the math works out to have four regional tournaments of 16 teams each. The winners of the four regional tournaments then advance to the Final Four, held this year in Houston.

March Madness began on Tuesday, March 14, with two play-in games followed by two more play-in games the next night. After these First Four games, the field of 64 is set and the tournament begins in earnest on Thursday, March 16, with a full slate of games that will take place all afternoon and into the night with at least a few moments of madness practically guaranteed.

Which teams are playing in March Madness?

The March Madness bracket and matchups were revealed on Sunday. Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue are the top seeds in their respective regions. 

The full bracket can be found on the NCAA's website

What is the March Madness schedule?

Here's the remaining schedule, round by round:

  • First round: March 16-17
  • Second round: March 18-19
  • Sweet 16: March 23-24
  • Elite Eight: March 25-26
  • Final Four: April 1
  • NCAA championship game: April 3 

How can I watch March Madness?

As in past years, the tournament will be shown across four channels: CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Yep, the time has come again to find TruTV on your dial.

What channel is TruTV?

If the last time you watched something on TruTV was last March, then you might need some assistance finding it for this year's tournament. Here's a handy guide for some of the major cable or satellite TV providers:

What channel is broadcasting the Final Four?

The Final Four and National Championship game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus. 

Can I stream March Madness for free?

Go to the NCAA's March Madness Live site or use its March Madness Live app and you'll be able to watch games for free. You can watch March Madness Live on iOS and Android devices along with Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Xbox One. The app also supports AirPlay and Chromecast.

As with most things that are free, there's a catch. Without proving you're a pay-TV subscriber, you get only a three-hour preview, after which point you'll need to log in to continue watching.

What are my other streaming options?

You can use a live TV streaming service to watch March Madness. Three of the five live TV streaming services offer the four channels needed to watch every tournament game, but keep in mind that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area.

You can also use Paramount Plus to watch some, but not all, of March Madness. Only the games shown on CBS are available on Paramount Plus.
YouTube TV

Carries CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV for $65 a month

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu

Hulu with Live TV

Carries CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV for $70 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

Directv stream

DirecTV Stream

Carries CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV for $75 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month plan includes CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Paramount Plus Premium

Carries CBS for $10 a month

Paramount Plus costs $10 a month for its Premium plan and will show March Madness games broadcast on CBS including the Final Four. You can't, however, watch the rest of the tournament shown on TBS, TNT or TruTV with Paramount Plus. Read our Paramount Plus review.

Fubo TV

FuboTV

Carries CBS for $75 a month

FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes CBS but not TBS, TNT or TruTV. It's not the best choice for March Madness but will let you watch some early-round games, the Final Four and championship game. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Sling/CNET

Sling TV

Carries TBS, TNT and TruTV for $40 a month

Sling TV's $40-a-month Blue plan includes TBS, TNT and TruTV. None of its plans include CBS, which means you can't watch the culmination of March Madness on Sling. Read our Sling TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.