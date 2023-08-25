'Little Mermaid' Remake Streaming on Disney Plus: Release Date and Time

If you've waited to make Disney's live-action Little Mermaid remake a part of your world, you'll soon be able to catch the underwater tale on Disney Plus.

This year's The Little Mermaid reimagines the classic 1989 animated version and stars singer and actress Halle Bailey as Ariel; Javier Bardem as Ari's perpetually stressed dad, King Triton; Jonah Hauer-King as dashing earth-dweller Prince Eric; and Melissa McCarthy as the scheming sea witch, Ursula.

Also present for the fantasy and romance are Sebastian, Scuttle and Flounder, voiced by Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay. Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote lyrics for the movie's soundtrack.

The Little Mermaid made its theatrical premiere in May and will drift onto Disney Plus in September. Here's more on exactly when you can watch the movie, plus how a VPN can add to your streaming experience.

How to watch The Little Mermaid on Disney Plus

You can watch the new version of The Little Mermaid starting Sept. 6 at 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET). It'll be available at that time in every country Disney Plus is available in, except for France and Turkey, which will get access to the movie at a later date, according to Disney.

Disney Plus' ad-based plan costs $8 per month and allows for streaming on up to four screens at once. The service's ad-free plan that includes downloads costs $11 per month. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 recently became available on the platform.

If you want to watch Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid right now, you can buy the movie for $20 from places like Amazon and Vudu.

How to watch The Little Mermaid from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Disney Plus while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming too.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic and stop your ISP from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where The Little Mermaid will be streaming on Disney Plus. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream The Little Mermaid on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Disney Plus to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.