It's been over a year since we've gotten an update on Disney's live-action remake of beloved 1989 classic The Little Mermaid. After casting Halle Bailey as Ariel in July 2019, Disney showed the first trailer for the movie at its D23 Expo on Friday.

In the trailer, Ariel swims through her treasure trove of human objects and sings Part of Your World.

The trailer rolled out at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Friday, and The Little Mermaid also got a release date of May 26, 2023.

Bailey posted on Instagram in July of last year that filming had wrapped after being delayed by the pandemic.

Joining Bailey is Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as sea witch Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian the crab, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle the seagull. Lin-Manuel Miranda will write lyrics for the movie's soundtrack.

