Lions vs. 49ers Livestream: How to Watch the NFL Conference Championship Game Online Today

Want to watch the Detroit Lions play the San Francisco 49ers? Here's everything you need to stream Sunday's 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) Conference Championship game on Fox.

The Detroit Lions ended the NFL's longest playoff drought with their win over their Rams in the Wild Card round. This past weekend saw the good times continue rolling in Detroit as the Lions took down the Buccaneers to move one win away from a trip to the Super Bowl. 

Standing in Detroit's way is the NFC's top-seeded San Francisco 49ers. While the top team in the conference, San Francisco had its hands full this weekend against the Green Bay Packers who almost pulled off the upset until a late game-winning touchdown drive led by quarterback Brock Purdy and capped off by a run by star running back Christian McCaffrey gave the Niners the lead for good. 

Kickoff for Sunday's NFC Championship in Santa Clara is called for 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on Fox. Here is how you can watch, stream and follow along.

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers running with the ball gripped in his right hand.

A win for San Francisco on Saturday would see Brock Purdy become the first 49ers QB since Joe Montana to lead his side to victories over every playoff contender in his conference, including playoffs. 

 Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Lions vs. 49ers game today: When and where?

This NFC Championship matchup sees the 49ers host the Lions at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on Sunday. The game will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California -- home of the 49ers.

How to watch Lions vs. 49ers in the US

Sunday's Lions vs. 49ers game is on Fox nationally. The good news for football fans is that Fox is available on most of the major live TV streaming services. The least expensive such service is Sling TV Blue. 

Sling TV's Blue plan includes NBC, Fox and the NFL Network, although it does not have CBS, ABC or ESPN. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. NFL RedZone is also available for an extra $11 a month.

Note that to get ABC and ESPN, you'll need to switch to the similarly priced Orange plan (which drops Fox, NBC and NFL Network) or go for the combined $60 a month Orange and Blue bundle that includes channels from both packages. With the combined plan, the Sports Extra add-on, which has RedZone, is an extra $15 a month. 

One important caveat: In our experience, Fox local affiliates will only be available if your billing address is in one of the 18 metropolitan areas covered in Sling's agreement. If you're outside of one of these areas, you're probably better off going with one of the alternate services listed below. 

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local Fox stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. They all cost far more than Sling, but they also carry a full complement of live channels, including football broadcasting channels like CBS and ESPN. Check out our live TV streaming services guide for details.

YouTube TV

Carries Fox for $73 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes Fox. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Fubo

Fubo

Carries Fox for $75 a month

Fubo costs $75 a month and includes Fox in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our Fubo review.

Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries Fox for $77 a month

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 a month and includes Fox in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream

Carries Fox for $80 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $80-a-month Entertainment package includes Fox in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide

An over-the-air antenna connected to your TV provides another option for Fox. The best part about antennas is that there are no streaming or monthly fees required, although you will need to make sure you have good reception.