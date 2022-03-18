Jillian Michaels Can Be Your Personal Trainer Wherever You Go With $150 Fitness App

StackSocial

Staying healthy can be tough when fighting against the daily grind. Imagine having expert advice in your pocket at all times. Now you can with The Fitness App. Get audio-only workouts for outside exercise, audio-only meditations for focus and mental well-being, an advanced meal planner system and access to fitness expert Jillian Michaels' DVD collection.

Follow along with over 800 workout exercises, all shot in HD. Whether you're looking for an advanced workout, you want the bare-bones basics or you're somewhere in the middle, this app has the workout you need. You can swap out exercises and even ban ones that don't work for you, and you can adjust transition time and target which places you want to tone.

Have your own exercise equipment at home? You can select workouts that use what you have. Features like Beat Sync mean that your workout can adjust to the pace of the music you're listening to, making it easier to stay engaged and draw inspiration from your favorite soundtrack on the road to your better self. And with lifetime access, this investment will be a tool you can always rely on as you improve your overall health and wellness.