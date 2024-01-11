iOS 17.3 Beta 3: Your iPhone Could Get These New Features Soon

Apple released iOS 17.3 beta 3 to public beta testers on Wednesday, a day after the iPhone maker released the developer beta. The release also comes about a week after Apple released iOS 17.3 beta 2 to developers but abruptly withdrew it after the software prevented some iPhones from starting properly. The latest update brings a few new features, like Stolen Device Protection and bug fixes to the iPhones of beta testers and developers.

We recommend downloading a beta only on something other than your primary device. Since this isn't the final version of iOS 17.3, these features might be buggy and battery life may be short, and it's best to keep those troubles on a secondary device.

If you're a developer or public beta tester, here are some of the new features you can find in iOS 17.3 beta 3. Note that the beta isn't the final version of iOS 17.3, so these might not be the only new features to land on your iPhone when iOS 17.3 is released. There's no word on the public release for iOS 17.3 just yet.

Stolen Device Protection

Apple introduced Stolen Device Protection in iOS 17.3 beta 1, and it aims to help protect you and the data on your iPhone. Here's what Apple writes about the new feature:

Testing is now available for Stolen Device Protection. This new feature adds an additional layer of security in the unlikely case that someone has stolen your phone and also obtained your passcode. Accessing your saved passwords requires Face ID to be sure it's you.

Changing sensitive settings like your Apple ID password is protected by a security delay.

No delay is required when iPhone is at familiar locations such as work and home.

According to CNET's David Lumb, Stolen Device Protection requires you to enter your biometric authentication, like Face ID and Touch ID, multiple times to access some of your sensitive settings and information. This is an optional security feature, but Apple recommends everyone turn it on.

Once you've updated your iPhone, it should prompt you to enable Stolen Device Protection. If you didn't see a prompt or you skipped it for later, you can turn the feature on by going to Settings > Face ID and Passcode and tapping Turn On Protection under Stolen Device Protection.

Read more: Apple's New iOS 17 Security Feature Blocks Opportunistic iPhone Thieves

The return of Apple Music collaborative playlists

You can create and react to shared playlists with Collaborative Playlists in Apple Music. Apple

Apple announced collaborative playlists in Apple Music at WWDC 2023 in June, and the feature was included in some beta versions of iOS 17.2. Apple removed this feature from the final version of iOS 17.2. With iOS 17.3 beta 1, Apple brings collaborative playlists back, allowing multiple people to edit and control shared playlists in Apple Music.

And with iOS 17.3 beta 2, Apple introduced the ability to react with an emoji to a song in a collaborative playlist that someone else added. That way you can let someone know instantly if you like a song or not in the playlist.

Those are some of the new features developers and beta testers will see in the third iOS 17.3 beta. That doesn't mean these are the only features coming to the next iOS update, or that these changes will stick when iOS 17.3 is released to the public.

For more on iOS 17, check out what was included in iOS 17.2 and iOS 17.1. You can also check out our iOS 17 cheat sheet.