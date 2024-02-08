iOS 17.3.1: What You Should Know About the iPhone Update

Apple released iOS 17.3.1 on Thursday, about two weeks after the release of iOS 17.3. Though the previous update brought new features, like Stolen Device Protection, to your iPhone, this update appears to patch a small number of bugs.

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Install Now and follow the onscreen prompts.

Apple wrote in the update's description that it fixes an issue where text might duplicate or overlap while you're typing. However, Apple hasn't posted detailed release notes online for the update, so it's unclear if iOS 17.3.1 addresses any other bugs.

Apple normally posts an update's release notes online when the download becomes available. But there have been some instances when the company hasn't posted these notes, like with the release of iOS 17.2.1 and iOS 17.1.1.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

For more iOS news, you can check out what could be included in iOS 17.4, what your iPhone got with iOS 17.3 and our iOS 17 cheat sheet.