iOS 16 Could Bring Always-on Lock Screen to Future iPhones, Report Says

Apple is expected to show off iOS 16 at its annual WWDC developer confab starting Friday. Among the new features coming to the next version of Apple's mobile operating system are major enhancements to the iPhone lock screen, according to a report Sunday from Bloomberg.

iOS 16 will include an always-on mode for the lock screen, though this feature may be exclusive to the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to Bloomberg. The lock screen will also reportedly get new "wallpapers that have widget-like capabilities."

Messages could also get more social network-like features in iOS 16, according to Bloomberg, and the Health app may get additional features on the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to iOS 16, Apple is expected to show off updates to its iPadOS 16, WatchOS 9 and TVOS 16 software at WWDC. The company may also announce new hardware, with some rumors pointing to a newly remade Mac Pro performance-focused desktop.

Apple could also debut a new MacBook Air with M2 chip at WWDC, according to Bloomberg. However, it's possible that device's launch could be delayed due to supply chain constraints.