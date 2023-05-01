Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
iOS 16.4.1 (a): What to Know About the Rapid Security Response Update

Apple released the update Monday. Here's how to download it.

Zachary McAuliffe
Zachary McAuliffe
Apple released iOS 16.4.1 (a) on Monday.

Apple released iOS 16.4.1 (a), a Rapid Security Response update, on Monday. The tech giant said the update is recommended for all users and it applies important security fixes to iPhones. Apple didn't release security notes associated with the update. 

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Install Now and follow the onscreen prompts. 

Some users reported issues installing iOS 16.4.1 (a) on their devices. Those users see a message that reads, "Unable to Verify Security Response." The message also says they're no longer connected to the internet. Those users can immediately retry downloading the update or try again later.

The iOS 16.4.1 (a) update doesn't bring new features to your iPhone, but it does fix some security issues.

Rapid Security Response updates are a new type of device update Apple introduced alongside iOS 16.2 in December. According to Apple, Rapid Security Response updates provide users with important security fixes, and they can help mitigate security issues that are being actively exploited or have been reported. Rapid Security Response updates are designated with a letter to differentiate them from other updates.

Apple didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

