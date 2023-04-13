iOS 16.4.1 on Your iPhone: Everything Apple Fixed

Apple released iOS 16.4.1 on Friday, a little more than two weeks after the release of iOS 16.4. The latest update fixes a few problems that some users might have experienced with iPhone features, and, importantly, it also brings security fixes and bug patches to issues that might be actively exploited on your iPhone.

You can download the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update and tapping Download and Install.

Here's what you'll get in the update and why you should download it.

Security fixes and bug patches

The most important things in the latest update are patches for two security issues that Apple said might be actively exploited.

Apple said in one instance, an app could execute arbitrary code kernel privileges. According to MalwareBytes, kernel privileges are a serious issue since they offer greater access than administrative privileges. That means someone could access your personal files, load their own malicious code or programs onto your device or alter your system however they want.

The other fix applies to a WebKit issue where some malicious web content may lead to a code execution. According to Okta, this is a form of hacking that can be used to execute commands on your device without your knowledge. It can be used to load a virus, alter software and cause other issues on your device.

Both of these issues can be exploited, compromising your iPhone and your personal information. However, iOS 16.4.1 should fix both issues and protect you and your device.

Siri and emoji fixes

The iOS 16.4.1 update also fixes two issues users have run into: Siri not responding to requests, and the new pushing hands emoji not showing various skin tones.

Here are Apple's release notes for iOS 16.4.1:

This update provides important bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone including: Pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations

Siri does not respond in some cases Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT20122

For more, check out what you might have missed in iOS 16.4 and what could be coming in iOS 16.5.