1st-Gen iPhone at Auction Shopping at Costco as a Non-Member Microsoft Limits Bing's AI Chatbot Auroras on Jupiter's Moons Heart Disease Screenings 9 Cooking Hacks A World Without Google Search MCU Phase 5 Release Dates
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Services & Software

iOS 16.3.1: Why You Should Download Apple's Latest Update

The latest update comes with a security fix for an issue that might be actively exploited.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
2 min read
Apple iPhone 14
Security fixes and more land on your iPhone with the latest iOS update.
James Martin/CNET

Your iPhone is likely due for an update. Apple released iOS 16.3.1 on Feb. 13, a few weeks after the release of iOS 16.3. You can download the new software now, and you probably should since it patches a bug that Apple said might be actively exploited. 

While iOS 16.3 included new features like security keys for Apple ID and support for the second-generation HomePod, the latest update fixes some issues that iPhone users might have run into recently, including a bug that Apple said might be actively exploited.

Here's what's included in Apple's iOS 16.3.1 update.

What's in iOS 16.3.1

The latest iOS update includes bug fixes and security updates that address issues with iCloud, Siri, Find My and crash detection.

CNET Tech Tips logo

Apple's security notes say this latest update patches an iPhone bug that may have been actively exploited. Apple writes that the bug may lead to arbitrary code execution, and the bug affects iPhone 8 models and later.

The update could also fix an iCloud issue some users ran into after the release of iOS 16.3. Some users on Reddit and Twitter have said they haven't been able to back up to iCloud since the release of the previous update.

Another issue that iOS 16.3.1 could address has to do with crash detection on iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models. Crash detection has helped alert first responders to some car crashes, but it has also been triggered when some users ride roller coasters with their phones

Here's what Apple says is fixed with iOS 16.3.1.

  • iCloud settings may be unresponsive or incorrectly display if apps are using iCloud.
  • Siri requests for Find My may not work.
  • Crash detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

For more, check out all the features you missed in iOS 16.3what iOS 16.4 beta features testers can try now and how you can sign up to test Apple's iOS beta software.

Now playing: Watch this: iOS 16: Powerful Features You May Have Missed
6:28