iOS 16.4 Beta: The New Features Public Beta Testers Can Try Now

Apple's first iOS 16.4 public beta was released to testers on Friday, a day after Apple released the beta to developers. Beta testers can try out new features, like updates to Apple Podcasts, and new emoji, including the long-sought after plain pink heart.

These features are only available to people who are a part of Apple's Beta Software Program. New iOS features can be fun, but we recommend only downloading a beta on something other than your primary phone just in case the new software causes issues. Apple also provides beta testers with an app called Feedback. This app lets testers notify Apple of any issues in the new software with the app, that way the problem can be addressed before general release.

Here are the new features beta testers can find in the first iOS 16.4 beta.

31 new emoji

The latest iOS software brings 31 new emoji to your iOS device. The new emoji include a new smiley, new animals -- like a moose and a goose -- and new heart colors -- like pink and light blue.

Patrick Holland/CNET

The new emoji all come from Unicode's September 2022 recommendation list, Emoji 15.0.

Apple Podcasts updates

The beta software brings a few changes to how you navigate Apple Podcasts. Now, you can access podcast channels you subscribe to in your Library, and

Up Next now lets you resume podcast episodes you've started and start episodes you've saved. You can also remove episodes you want to skip.

This story is being updated.